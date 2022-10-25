Charlotte McKinney looks incredible on the 2018 GQ Men of the year red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Model Charlotte McKinney looked stunning in a new corset at a hotel event.

She stayed at The Tampa Edition hotel and celebrated their official launch, where performers Ashley Simpson Ross and Lauria Harrier were also in attendance.

The model wore a skin-colored corset top and mid-rise black faux leather pants.

She paired the outfit with her signature natural makeup look and her updo hairstyle was done by iconic hairstylist Ben Skervin, who also works with influencer Loren Gray and housewife Sutton Stracke.

She accessorized with a cream-colored clutch bag and small gold hoop earrings.

From rocking a little black dress to going topless in knee-high boots, Charlotte has an amazing fashion sense.

Charlotte McKinney’s recent all-black look

This isn’t the only look she turned heads in during her stay at The Tampa Edition. On Monday, she showed off an all-black outfit, which consisted of a black corset top and a pleather black miniskirt to show off her toned legs.

Her top was created by Rozie Corsets, a brand that has been sported by celebrities such as Kourtney Kardashian and Natalie Lim Suarez.

She complemented the look with nearly knee-high boots and a small black handbag and wore her hair down.

Her hair was styled by Amanda Shuttleworth and she was photographed by Yvonne Tnt, who has also photographed Megan Thee Stallion and Gabrielle Union.

Charlotte McKinney’s career on social media

Since starting her modeling career all the way back when she was just 17 years old, Charlotte has seen firsthand the introduction and importance of social media.

The model has been very open about trying to navigate social media and keeping up.

In an interview with Jezebel Magazine, she said,”I grew up right when Instagram started. And I just used it to post modeling pictures. And now everyone wants to see everything. They don’t care just about pretty pictures—they want to see everything. What I’m eating, what I’m doing, me looking perfect and also me not looking perfect.”

“I am trying to adjust because now it’s not just about a pretty Instagram picture. I’m trying to grow with how the internet is growing, which is kind of scary and I definitely have trouble with it,” she continued.

Charlotte currently has two million followers on Instagram and started her Tik Tok account back in 2020. Her latest acting project, the film Phobias, was released back in 2021.