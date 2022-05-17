Charlotte McKinney is topless in knee-high boots

Charlotte McKinney left almost nothing to the imagination when she shared a sizzling snap that displayed her physique as she crouched down in knee-high boots while going otherwise totally nude. ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/Admedia

Charlotte McKinney is a name that perhaps not everyone would recognize right away, but the Instagram personality-turned-model has been making sure that she doesn’t go unnoticed in her online posts.

With a following of 1.8 million people, Charlotte has kept up with the best of the modeling world, and the 28-year-old has secured her place as one of the industry’s hottest young stars.

The starlet kicked things up several notches when she shared a sensual and seductive peek at her fit physique, posting a stunning snap to her stories recently.

Charlotte McKinney wows in knee-high boots and nothing else

The blonde beauty found her fame in a similar fashion as Addison Rae, gaining attention first on her social media site before launching into other avenues of modeling, along with starring in a comparably steamy Carl’s Jr. Super Bowl commercial several years ago like socialite Paris Hilton. Charlotte has worked hard for her spot as one of the world’s up-and-coming models.

With her status as a ‘model to watch’ increasing, Charlotte showed off the skills she has nailed down to a science in a recent Instagram story post.

Pic credit: @charlottemckinney/Instagram

Bending in a low-seated crouch position, Charlotte stunned as she posed seemingly sans underwear and clearly sans a top of any kind, wearing nothing but shiny, knee-high boots.

The model pushed her knees to the side slightly to reveal the smoothest-looking skin while keeping one arm straight down in front of her to cover up any sensitive areas that might be showing, her fingertips lightly brushing the floor.

Her other hand draped elegantly across her bust as she gave a fierce gaze towards the camera, her long hair hanging loosely around her shoulder and the left side of her chest area.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Charlotte stays fit by exercising and eating right

The former Dancing with the Stars cast member, who lost her spot on the popular reality series after just two nights on the show nearly seven years ago, spoke with People magazine about how she maintains her physique.

“I’m really interested in finding good tips to stay in shape, and I love being in the gym, and I love doing yoga,” Charlotte said during her interview.

While saying that she works hard to stay within a specific caloric range daily, Charlotte also said that having some wiggle room for cheat days or cheat meals was also important.

“I work out really hard, and I stay on my diet all week. But on a Sunday, you know, maybe a little hungover, you have to reward yourself here and there, so I do,” she said.