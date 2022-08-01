Charlotte McKinney flaunts assets in busty bikini while stretching out in the sun

Charlotte McKinney caught some rays in a revealing bikini. Pic credit: @charlottemckinney/Instagram

Charlotte McKinney got in touch with her summer side as she posed for some photos while wearing a revealing bikini.

The 28-year-old blonde bombshell model sneaked some pics into her Instagram stories section for the start of the workweek, leaving her fans wanting more with her swimwear shots.

Showing off her toned physique while rocking a striped two-piece, the Instagram personality and 2015 Super Bowl XLIX Carl’s Jr. advertisement star shared her personal version of a hot girl summer as she put her body on display.

Posting two pics to her stories section, Charlotte was all legs as she could be seen first stretching out on a beach chair, giving a little arch to her back while flinging one arm over her head as the other casually propped against the armrest.

Keeping her eyes closed while parting her lips open for a glowing smile, Charlotte let her lean legs do all the talking, caressing one ankle with the top of her opposite foot, her knees bent for extra visual mileage.

In her second shot, the model was seen taking a snap of herself presumably in a mirror, a chic straw bucket hat on top of her head, shades covering her eyes, and a cover-up and tote hanging from the crook of her arm as she held up her phone to capture the moment.

Her busty bikini top and showy, matching bottoms were made all-the-more enticing with an added thin string in the middle of her chest and stringy hip ties that held her lower half piece together.

Pic credit: @charlottemckinney/Instagram

Charlotte McKinney goes topless in knee-high boots

As the young model continues to amp up her Instagram visibility, posting more shots of herself in a variety of skimpy wear as she gains more followers, Charlotte often makes her fans work for their enjoyment; as evidenced by a sexy shot she shared in May.

Taking again to her Instagram stories, Charlotte enticed fans to dig deeper into her social media page as she casually left a sultry snap hanging out there for people to drool over.

Shown crouched down, Charlotte brought the heat to the internet as she posed completely nude save for some knee-high boots that adorned her feet and legs.

Covering her naked chest with her arm, the model sizzled while giving a fierce gaze into the camera, her hair side-swept across her cheek for an even more dramatic vibe.

Pic credit: @charlottemckinney/Instagram

Charlotte McKinney rocks a bikini for ‘June gloom’ vibes

Charlotte got temperatures soaring in June when she shared a since-deleted post of herself bikini-clad and feeling moody.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Charlotte teased fans in June when she shared an at-the-time rare shot of herself sizzling in a bikini while captioning the post with a simple “June gloom.”

The black-and-white series put Charlotte’s beauty on display as she playfully touched her hair while lying on a bed, tugging at the stringy middle of her bikini top while parting her lips seductively.