Charlotte Lawrence poses in sheer blouse next to the Eiffel Tower

Charlotte Lawrence looks beautiful in bronze eye makeup. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Singer and songwriter Charlotte Lawrence stunned wearing an incredible sheer blouse for a fashion show in Paris.

Besides dedicating her life to music, Lawrence is also a model. She is signed to IMG Models and has appeared in magazines such as Teen Vogue.

Somehow, she still found time to attend the Yves Saint Laurent fashion show in the beautiful romantic French city.

She wore a sheer black tank top, a long velvet skirt, and a thin black belt.

She used a puffy brown jacket with fur all around the edges to protect herself from the elements.

Her brown hair was styled in a high voluminous bun with a couple of loose strands framing her face.

Charlotte Lawrence looks gorgeous for the YSL fashion show

The Sleep Talking singer looked glamorous posing in front of a YSL fountain with the sparkly Eiffel Tower right behind her.

She opted to keep her makeup quite simple. A little metallic purple eyeshadow adorned her eyelids, and her lips remained their natural color with a little bit of gloss.

Lawrence posted a couple of pictures of this night on her Instagram with almost 900 thousand followers and one where she posed next to Christa Miller.

She captioned this post, “Thank you @ysl @anthonyvaccarello for having me at your beautiful show [heart emoji] everything was perfect.”

Charlotte Lawrence releases new single Morning

Lawrence has been a bit busy lately. She spent some time catching up with Hailey Bieber in her bathroom and just released her latest single, Morning.

Moring is a very personal song for the singer, and she is returning to give her fans more content with a gorgeously filmed and aesthetically pleasing music video.

She told Clash, “Morning is my first collaboration with Ben Gibbard. Death Cab and The Postal Service. … I am so proud of this song because I believe it reflects my point of view both lyrically and musically as a woman just trying to heal some pain and figure out how I feel and what I want. It’s okay to not always know. That’s part of the journey and I’m okay with that.”

It’s only a matter of time to see what else the talented singer does to take her career a step further.

Morning by Charlotte Lawrence is out now on most music streaming platforms.