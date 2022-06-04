Charlotte Flair shares beautiful wedding photos after marrying Andrade

Charlotte Flair and Andrade. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Second-generation wrestling star Charlotte Flair shared some beautiful wedding photos after her marriage to Andrade el Idolo.

Charlotte (real name Ashley Fliehr) married Andrade (real name Manual Oropeza) on May 27, 2002, in Mexico.

After the wedding, Charlotte posted some beautiful photos on social media, letting fans see a little of her wedding day.

Charlotte Flair wedding photos

Charlotte first went on Instagram on June 2 and shared a fun photo of her and Andrade on their wedding day.

Charlotte wore her wedding dress with Andrade in a black tux. They shared a happy kiss.

“Our secret nose kisses,” Charlotte wrote in the caption.

Charlotte followed this up with a stunning wedding photo, a close-up of her face as she looked into the distance. She simply added a heart emoji in the caption.

She then added another photo, this one in black and white, that showed Andrade kissing her on the shoulder while holding a hand on her waist.

Charlotte captioned this, “1000 years.”

Finally, Charlotte seemed to post a few photos from what looked like the honeymoon.

The pictures were taken from the Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica and showed Charlotte in a flowing dress while Andrade was in white. They shared wine, photos of their dinner, and a video of the locale.

She captioned the photos, “dulces suenos,” which translates to “sweet dreams.”

Charlotte Flair is a generational star, the daughter of The Nature Boy Ric Flair. Her father held more world titles in professional wrestling than any other wrestler in history. Charlotte has also been successful, the first woman to ever headline WrestleMania and a 15-time women’s champion.

Charlotte has been dating Andrade since 2019. This is her third marriage. She was originally married to Riki Johnson from 2010 to 2013 and to wrestler Thomas Latimer (also known as Bram) from 2013 to 2015.

Who is Charlotte Flair’s husband, Andrade?

Andrade also has wrestling in his roots.

Andrade’s father is Jose Andrade Salas, who wrestles in Mexico as Brillante. His grandfather Jose Andrade was also a professional wrestler known as El Moro. He also has uncles who wrestle in Mexico under the names Diamante, Pentagoncito, Pentagon, Espiritu Magico, and Kevin.

As for Andrade, he got his start in Mexico as La Sombra, where he became a huge success and a champion many times over. He also worked with New Japan Professional Wrestling and brought out of their factions to Mexico with Los Ingobernables.

After this, he went to WWE as Andrade, where he won the NXT Championship. He ended up leaving WWE in 2021. After a quick return to Mexico, he signed with All Elite Wrestling and has been there ever since.

Despite Andrade working in AEW and Charlotte wrestling in WWE, the two continued to make their relationship work, resulting in their marriage.