Charlize Theron looked gorgeous as she was seen in an elaborate black gown. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Charlize Theron looked amazing at her latest movie premier. She was seen in a vampy dress for her Netflix movie The School of Good and Evil premiere.

She was photographed in a gorgeous black gown for the event. Her top was long-sleeved with a high collar at the neck. The material was see-through revealing a black bralette underneath the dress. The skirt of the waist snatched in and then cascaded to the floor.

The material of the skirt had added texture with a deep slit on the thigh to reveal her black shorts.

The Bombshell actress showed off her legs with vampy fishnet stockings and knee-length lace boots with lace-up detailing.

For accessories, she wore multiple silver rings with an array of studded earrings and a pastel floral broach on her collar for a pop of color.

To match her monochromatic look, she dyed her blonde hair dark brown for a stark new look. She kept her makeup simple with neutral eyeshadow and pink lipstick.

Charlize Theron enters the Netflix premiere in an all-black look. Pic credit: MediaPunch/BACKGRID

Charlize Theron is sitting pretty for her latest cover for Harper’s Bazaar

Charlize Theron looked gorgeous in her latest issue for Harper’s Bazaar. She appeared in the process issue for September sitting in front of a grey backdrop. She wore an off-the-shoulder tea-length dress. The rouging around the dress was perfect for Charlize as it added to the goddess vibe of the outfit. For her shoes, she had black stiletto heels with a pointed toe to contrast the delicate white dress.

She wore her long blonde hair in a straight center part for the cover shoot. The makeup artist went for a natural look for Charlize and gave her neutral eyeshadow and pale pink lipstick.

The shoot also featured a black and white photo of the Mad Max actress looking casual with black shorts and a tank top as well as looking more editorial in a brown leather jacket and bronzed makeup.

Charlize Theron is here to make a change in Hollywood

Charlize has been in the movie industry for over 30 years and has grown to love the Hollywood scene. However, this does not come without criticisms for issues that have always been around. When speaking to Harper’s Bazaar she admitted that not having autonomy over her image was a big issue for her.

“When I started, there was no conversation around it. It was like, ‘This is what you’re wearing.’ And I remember one movie in particular, this male director who just kept bringing me in, fitting after fitting after fitting after … And it was just so obvious that it was to do with my sexuality…” she explained to the publication.

To rectify the situation Charlize started to take on the role of producer in the films that she starred in. She told the magazine that she was really proud that her movie The Old Guard had a staff of 85% women to increase visibility and possibly reduce the harassment she felt years prior.