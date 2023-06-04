Charlize Theron models mesh dress to tease ‘Something cheeky in the works’

Charlize Theron is keeping herself busy, as she’s fresh off another Fast & Furious movie’s success and seems ready to continue working on more projects.

The 47-year-old Academy Award winner recently hinted at an upcoming project with a dazzling set of selfies in which she appeared to be on a set.

Taking to her Instagram, Theron shared a carousel post in which she absolutely rocked a bold look consisting of a mesh dress with a dark black swimsuit visible underneath.

With her short hair slicked to one side, the blonde beauty wore a black blazer and bold black ankle boots, holding her red smartphone to snap the photos.

To one side of the actress was an open suitcase with clothes in it, while a chair one might see in dressing rooms or on a set was visible on her other side.

“Something cheeky in the works,” Theron wrote in her caption, teasing her 7.4 million followers on Instagram and many more that something’s on the way.

Theron’s post led to over 267,000 likes and 3,300-plus comments from fans admiring the look as she seemed to be feeling better compared to her previous post on the Gram.

Charlize Theron promoted Fast merchandise collection

Ahead of the stunning photos above, Theron shared daring shots of herself only wearing a long black t-shirt featuring her character from the Fast & Furious movies, Cipher, in a graphic print on the front.

“Nothing Is Necessary. Everything Is A Choice,” the text reads underneath the t-shirt’s graphic.

Based on Theron’s caption, she’d been under the weather recently and was “sick in bed” when she shared the photos. However, she said it improved her condition to share news of “@thefastsaga cast merchandise collection.”

Additionally, Theron noted that “100% of net proceeds will benefit my organization @ctaop, in support of the health, education and safety of youth in Southern Africa.”

“Beyond grateful to my Fast fam for joining me in using this moment to shine a light on the potential for a more just world,” she wrote.

CTAOP is the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project. The Academy Award winner was born in Benoni, Transvaal, South Africa, and started CTAOP in 2007. They’ve collaborated with various brands, including Toms Shoes and Parfums Christian Dior, over the years. In 2017, Forbes reported that CTAOP had raised over $6.3 million to support African organizations.

The shirt that Theron is modeling from the Fast Saga cast’s collection is the Cipher: Code Tee. As of this writing, the unisex fitted tee is available for $29.99 via FastXStore in sizes small through 3XL.

Another item available on the website is a button-up short sleeve shirt with two front pockets and “Torretto” printed above one of them, similar to an auto mechanic’s shirt. Dominic Torretto, played by Vin Diesel, has been among the main characters since the first Fast & Furious movie.

Other items representing the cast include the Cipher Tech Hotline Ringer Tee and t-shirts representing the characters Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and Roman (Tyrese Gibson) from the Fast films.

What’s next for Charlize Theron after Fast X?

Fast X, the 10th film in the popular action series, has generated over $121.8 million domestically and over $527 million globally in revenue, per Box Office Mojo.

The PG-13 movie has an ensemble cast that includes Theron, Diesel, Gibson, and Rodriguez, also bringing back cast members John Cena, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Sung Kang, Brie Larson, and Jordana Brewster. Newcomers include Jason Momoa, Alan Richter, and Rita Moreno, with Fast X spoilers revealing a huge cameo.

With the latest Fast film crushing it at the box office, Theron seems ready to unveil something she has “in the works.” She has two sequels among her upcoming projects.

According to IMDb, she’s a producer on action films Atomic Blonde 2 and The Old Guard 2, for which she starred in the first installments. Along with that, the horror and mystery-thriller Two Eyes Staring is among Theron’s projects that are listed as in production. Official release dates for these three films have yet to be revealed.

As of this writing, it’s unknown what “cheeky” project Theron is teasing that’s “in the works,” but her fans are certainly ready for her next adventures.