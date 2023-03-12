Charlize Theron served chic gothic energy at an event before this weekend’s Academy Awards.

The blonde beauty was one of many who made the trip to Los Angeles for what promised to be a jam-packed weekend.

However, the actress wasn’t attending just any pre-Oscar event.

Photographers caught the South African stunner leaving the 8th annual Hollywood Beauty Awards, which took place on Thursday.

As one might infer from the event’s name, the Hollywood Beauty Awards celebrate the hardworking creatives in the makeup and styling space.

One of the most integral features of a film includes its aesthetic qualities. Therefore, it made sense for the ceremony to take place before one of the most pivotal evenings in Hollywood film appreciation: The Academy Awards.

Charlize looked delightful in head-to-toe black in a stylish and timeless ensemble.

Charlize Theron slays before the 8th annual Hollywood Beauty Awards

Charlize wore a short-sleeved gown with ruching on the sleeves adding feminine energy. The black dress had a plunging neckline, showing a lace undergarment top beneath the piece.

She added a large leather belt with a silver buckle around her waist. The dress had a thigh-high slit with lace inserts creating a classic look.

The Mad Max: Fury Road star sported a short bob, having dyed her hair back from brown last week.

The actress carried a black patent leather clutch and wore strappy stilettos with a black pedicure.

Charlize Theron is turning heads while attending a few pre-Oscar shows in a black lace ensemble. Pic credit: BACKGRID

As for her makeup, Charlize donned a berry lip, lined eyes, and dewy skin, highlighting her natural beauty.

Charlize has been the face of a top fashion brand for more than a decade, so she has learned a thing or two about beauty.

Charlize Theron is the face of J’Adore Dior

When people think of the Christian Dior fragrance J’Adore Dior, Charlize Theron’s face likely comes to mind.

As an ambassador for Dior’s popular fragrance, Charlize has delivered stunning campaign after campaign for the French brand.

Charlize spoke with Elle about her beauty inspiration, praising her mother as a formative character in her upbringing.

The Monster actress also promoted the new J’adore Dior fragrance, with the brand releasing a parfum d’eau iteration.

Charlize explained, “My approach to beauty and fragrance is that simple is best. I’m a mother of two, so I can’t always spend a lot of time in front of the mirror every morning.”

Charlize also explained what made the Dior parfum d’eau formulation different since it was a water-based product.

She continued, “And fragrance is the same way, with the J’adore scent, it combines classic fresh floral scents with the lightness of water as its base which creates something classic and nuanced without overdoing it.”