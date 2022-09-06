Charlize Theron goes topless to sell perfume

Charlize Theron is stunning in a new topless campaign photo. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Vivienne Vincent/Landmark Media

Actress Charlize Theron, 47, is proving that age is just a number in her most recent promotional shoot.

Charlize teamed up with Dior to campaign their newest perfume: J’adore Parfum D’Eau.

The newest perfume doesn’t include alcohol as its base, but rather uses water for a fresh but light scent.

Dior’s website lists three different perfumes as part of the new line: The J’adore Parfum D’Eau, alcohol-free with floral notes, J’adore Eau De Parfum Infinissime, with citrus, floral, and woody notes, and the J’adore, a floral scented perfume.

The three range in price from $118 USD to $124.

Charlize promoted the J’adore Parfum D’Eau in a topless campaign shot wearing nothing but a gold necklace that matches the perfume bottle.

Charlize Theron is topless for new perfume

Charlize shared the post with her seven million followers, gaining over 340 thousand likes on the campaign.

She posed with one hand in her blonde locks, which framed her face on one side and were tucked behind her ear on the other.

Her makeup was a natural look and she shined to highlight the gold of her necklace, the perfume bottle, and the golden hue of her blonde locks.

She captioned the post, “C’est ça que j’adore! My new campaign by Jean Baptiste Mondino with the iconic necklace designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri for the new J’adore Parfum d’eau: an innovative highly-concentrated eau de parfum without alcohol.”

Her appearance in the campaign highlights her approach to beauty in general: Simple and clean.

Charlize Theron discusses her approach to beauty and perfumes

Speaking to Elle last week, Charlize discussed a bit of her approach to beauty and what she looks for when it comes to perfume.

She admitted that for her, whether it’s fragrance or beauty products, “simple is best.” Since she’s a mother of two, she usually can’t spend a lot of time getting ready, so she keeps it simple.

She noted that the new J’adore scent “combines classic fresh floral scents with the lightness of water as its base which creates something classic and nuanced without overdoing it.”

She also revealed that her mom is her own personal beauty icon, and her “earliest memory of scent” is of her mother’s perfume. “It’s something that’s always stayed with me and I always wanted to smell nice like her as a kid!”

Some of her favorite scents are those that remind her of places, things, and memories that overall make her feel nostalgic, but Charlize also appreciates new scents that “feel exciting and different.”

As far as her own personal perfume stock, she notes that she usually finds one or two scents that she really likes and sticks with them. “I’m just more of a minimalist in most areas of my life.”