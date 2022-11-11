Charli XCX shows off her physique in leather bra and miniskirt

Charli XCX looks incredible in a brown smokey eyeshadow look and pink ends on her short brown hair for the GQ Men of the Year Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

British singer and songwriter Charli XCX is in Sao Paulo, Brazil, right now having the time of her life.

She recently stunned for a photo dump and showed off her incredible and chic fashion style.

Charli looked fantastic wearing a matching brown denim two-piece outfit that read “heaven” all over. She accessorized by wearing a silver chain necklace, as well as rings and a black shoulder bag.

The songwriter then put on a plunging hot pink mini dress that fit her like a glove and had criss-cross straps over her chest. She added an extra touch by wearing sheer black tights and knee-high black leather boots.

She sleeked her dark hair back into a ponytail and put some metallic silver eyeshadow that she later covered up with big black shades.

The Boom Clap singer also rocked an all-black leather fit. She showed off her incredible physique by wearing a bra and a matching miniskirt with zipper-like details all over.

She once again rocked a metallic smokey eye look, choker, and shades.

Charli shared a set of pictures and videos of her sightseeing as well as performing on stage with her 4.2 million followers on Instagram.

Charli XCX collaborated with Depop for a new campaign

The 30-year-old has entered the fashion industry in an unusual way.

Earlier this year, Charli teamed up with Depop, a site where you can resale your clothes, and she sold pieces from her own personal closet. Fifty items, to be exact, from $15 to $5,000.

She spoke about this never before seen collaboration with Vogue, “For me, Depop is kind of a dream, because you have this global community of sellers from all over the world—and a huge pool of different styles that’s really easy to explore.”

The singer even admitted she uses the site to do a lot of vintage shopping herself and find new clothing pieces and make them hers.

Charli rose in the music industry back in 2012 when she collaborated with Icona Pop for a song titled I Love it, which gained her the international success she now has. The next year she released her debut studio album and got a Grammy nomination for her single Fancy with rapper Iggy Azalea.