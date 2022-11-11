Charli XCX shows off her physique in leather bra and miniskirt

British singer and songwriter Charli XCX is in Sao Paulo, Brazil, right now having the time of her life.
She recently stunned for a photo dump and showed off her incredible and chic fashion style.
Charli looked fantastic wearing a matching brown denim two-piece outfit that read “heaven” all over. She accessorized by wearing a silver chain necklace, as well as rings and a black shoulder bag.
The songwriter then put on a plunging hot pink mini dress that fit her like a glove and had criss-cross straps over her chest. She added an extra touch by wearing sheer black tights and knee-high black leather boots.
She sleeked her dark hair back into a ponytail and put some metallic silver eyeshadow that she later covered up with big black shades.
The Boom Clap singer also rocked an all-black leather fit. She showed off her incredible physique by wearing a bra and a matching miniskirt with zipper-like details all over.
Chali XCX wows in plunging hot pink minidress for a night out
She once again rocked a metallic smokey eye look, choker, and shades.
Charli shared a set of pictures and videos of her sightseeing as well as performing on stage with her 4.2 million followers on Instagram.
Charli XCX collaborated with Depop for a new campaign
The 30-year-old has entered the fashion industry in an unusual way.
Earlier this year, Charli teamed up with Depop, a site where you can resale your clothes, and she sold pieces from her own personal closet. Fifty items, to be exact, from $15 to $5,000.
She spoke about this never before seen collaboration with Vogue, “For me, Depop is kind of a dream, because you have this global community of sellers from all over the world—and a huge pool of different styles that’s really easy to explore.”
The singer even admitted she uses the site to do a lot of vintage shopping herself and find new clothing pieces and make them hers.
Charli rose in the music industry back in 2012 when she collaborated with Icona Pop for a song titled I Love it, which gained her the international success she now has. The next year she released her debut studio album and got a Grammy nomination for her single Fancy with rapper Iggy Azalea.