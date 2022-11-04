Charli XCX poses in multicolor leggings for balcony views

Charli XCX stuns in a metallic brown smokey eyeshadow look and plump pink lips for the 40th Brit Awards Red Carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

English singer and songwriter Charli XCX is a total fashionista.

She is mainly known for her collaboration with Icona Pop, I Love It, and the single Boom Clap from the Fault In Our Stars movie soundtrack. The latter became her first solo top 10 single on the Billboard Hot 100.

The singer is now in New York City and posing for the camera on high balconies with incredible views.

Charli was seen wearing the perfect fall outfit. She started by putting on a black button-up blouse which she left a bit open, revealing some of her midsection.

The singer layered a black leather jacket on top to protect herself from the cold weather.

She added a pop of color by wearing a multicolor pair of leggings under a black miniskirt featuring green and pink details.

The singer wore a pair of black leather knee-high cowboy boots to complete her NYC outfit.

Her makeup was a casual everyday look with a small eyeliner wing and rosy cheeks. Charli’s long dark hair was styled with a half-up bun to allow her silver heart earrings to be more noticeable.

The songwriter shared several pictures of herself on Instagram with the beautiful Big Apple sparkling at night behind her. For her IG post, she added a funny caption that read, “Z is for zeitgeist !!!!!!!!!”

Charli XCX shares her beauty secrets with Vogue

The 30-year-old has a busy life, touring, partying with her friends, and posing for photoshoots, among other activities.

But if there is something she knows how to do well, it’s taking care of her skin to keep it looking young and radiant. Charli shared some of her beauty secrets with Vogue, as many other celebrities have.

The singer started her video by using a cleanser and teaching her fans to use upward strokes when applying it. She also confessed that she suffered from adult acne around age 25. Charli said that is why she got into the skincare world, learning how and what to apply to keep her skin clear.

Watch Charli do her makeup routine in the YouTube video (below).

In the video, she also said, “When I was in school, I was super emo, and the only thing I could do was huge black eyes, kind of like raccoon eyes. I always found that when I did go out and sleep in my eye makeup, it would always look better in the morning. It’s like you just woke up and had the best night ever.”