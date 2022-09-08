Charli D’Amelio stuns in tight yellow bustier with green Prada bag

Charli D’Amelio looks stunning in selfie. Pic credit: @charlidamelio/Instagram

Charli D’Amelio looks absolutely stunning in a tight yellow bustier with a green Prada bag.

The American Tiktok star poses for a set of pictures on her balcony.

Unless you have been living under a rock, you know who this 18 year old is.

D’Amelio is seen wearing a yellow bustier, which is a very risky color to wear, and not a lot of people look good in it. However, this is no problem for her.

She chose to pair this top with a pair of grey glen check shorts.

To accessorize this look she put on some silver hoops, a silver padlock necklace, and a bracelet.

Charli D’Amelio isn’t scared to wear yellow

In the picture D’Amelio shared on her Instagram with her 49 million followers we can also see her beautiful nails. The color is a very light shade of pink and the almond shape makes her hands very delicate and feminine.

Her mid-length dark hair looks amazing with some very soft waves. And her makeup is very soft and nude.

She makes sure to let us see the beautiful green and black Prada handbag she is holding in her hands.

The TikToker captioned this post, “@prada #pradasymbole.”

Charlie D’Amelio becomes one of Forbes’ Top Creators

Most people on this planet earth know who the D’Amelios are.

It doesn’t come as a surprise to find out that Charlie D’Amelio is now number two on Forbes’ Top Creator list.

She was a competitive dancer for over 10 years before she began using her social media as a career. Back in 2019, she started actively posting content on TikTok. Quickly, she gained an incredibly big following, which lead her to become the most followed creator on the platform.

She was just only recently surpassed by Khaby Lame.

In that same year, she joined the collaborative house The Hype House with her sister Dixie. She was part of the house for quite some time with other people like Addison Rae and her former ex-boyfriend, Lil Huddy.

In late 2019, she was signed to Outshine Talent by former Sony Music executive Barbara Jones. Later, in 20202, she was signed to United Talent Agency along with the rest of her family.

Now, the D’Amelios have their own docuseries called The D’Amelio Show, and there is set to be a second season coming on September 28, 2022.

Charli D’Amelio now counts with 145.5 million followers on TikTok.