Charli D’Amelio stuns in sheer dress with thigh-high slit on DWTS

Charli D’Amelio is stunning in a plunging red dress with a high slit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/Admedia

Charli D’Amelio wowed in a sheer red dress as she shared behind-the-scenes photos from her third week of competing on Dancing with the Stars.

Sharing the pictures with her 49.2 million Instagram followers, the 18-year-old dancer and social media personality showed off her incredible figure in the floor-length gown, which boasted a thigh-high slit and cut-out detailing.

Within the set of snaps, Charli also posed with her mother, Heidi, 50 — who is participating in this year’s competition for the Mirrorball Trophy alongside her youngest daughter.

Charli is partnered with Mark Ballas for season 31 of the hit talent show, and the professional dancer, 36, congratulated his celebrity pairing in a comment under her post.

“You killed it tonight Charls.. proud of you,” he wrote.

The couple placed at the top of the leaderboard yet again this week, scoring 33 points and coming joint first alongside The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy, and comedian and actor Wayne Brady and Witney Carson.

Actress Cheryl Ladd and pro partner Louis van Amstel were eliminated from the competition after they finished in the bottom two with Good Morning America meteorologist Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke.

Pic credit: @markballas/Instagram

Landon Barker supports his girlfriend Charli

Supporting Charli — who was a trained competitive dancer for over 10 years before starting her TikTok career in 2019 — were her boyfriend, Landon Barker, his father, Travis Barker, and Landon’s step-mom, Kourtney Kardashian Barker.

After performing a rumba to Billie Eilish’s No Time To Die, the camera panned to the family, who was seen cheering her on.

Awkwardly, co-host Tyra Banks accidentally called Landon, 18 — who has been in a relationship with Charli since June, with their followers branding them “Chardon” — the wrong name, referring to him as “Logan” instead.

After the show, the couple was spotted grabbing dinner at Catch Steak in West Hollywood, along with Charli’s mother and elder sister Dixie, 21.

Dixie says, ‘I’m very lucky to have Charli’

Last week, Charli and Dixie — who have a combined 205.1 million followers on the popular social media app — opened up about Season 2 of their Hulu reality show, The D’Amelio Show, in an interview with Variety.

“We’ve done our best to try to stay true to ourselves and be open and honest, and I think it’s important to show people and not cut out all of the not-so-perfect parts of our lives,” Charli revealed. “That’s the whole point of having a show like this, to share those moments.”

Of the support sisters give each other, Dixie said, “We’re very lucky to have such a close-knit family and I’m very lucky to have Charli. I call her at the end of the day and tell her everything that happened.”

Charli added, “We’re not professionals; we didn’t grow up in this world. It’s definitely something that we’re figuring out day by day. But knowing that we have each other is something that helps us a lot.”