Charli D’Amelio stuns in plunging black cutout gown for the holidays

Charli D’Amelio went full glam in all black for the holidays. Pic credit: @charlidamelio/Instagram

Charli D’Amelio turned heads with her holiday look as she donned a glamorous black gown for the festivities. D’Amelio shared a look inside her Christmas with her family and friends in a series of photos.

The first photo saw D’Amelio posing with her whole family for Christmas photos. In the photo, she stood with her arms around her father, Marc, and her sister, Dixie.

Her mother Heidi stood on Dixie’s other side, and the whole family went glam for the holidays. However, D’Amelio especially stood out and looked gorgeous in a black, plunging halter neck gown.

The sleeveless gown featured a cutout on the torso that highlighted D’Amelio’s midriff. The skirt, which reached the floor, featured a thigh-high slit on one side that showed off her flawless long legs.

She paired her dress with a pair of shiny pointed-toe heeled black pumps with silvery ankle straps. The dress complimented her dark eyes and nearly waist-length brunette hair beautifully.

D’Amelio added to the black theme further by painting her fingernails black. In addition to her nail polish, she wore eyeliner, lipstick, and a ring on her middle finger.

Inside Charli D’Amelio’s Christmas celebrations

D’Amelio joined her family for Christmas photos and festivities. In one photo, she posed next to her mother, who was stunning in a sleeveless, turtleneck dark green gown with a thigh-high split.

She also shared a peek at her family’s more casual Christmas celebrations as she snapped a mirror selfie at home. D’Amelio looked cozy in a green sweater, sweatpants, and boots.

In addition to spending time with her family, she also attended the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve Party with her boyfriend, Landon Barker. Barker is the stepson of Kourtney Kardashian, who married Travis Barker earlier this year.

The couple stunned at the party as D’Amelio stuck to her gorgeous black gown and Barker opted to match her with his black ensemble. Barker looked dashing in a black suit, black long-sleeve button-down, and shiny black leather dress shoes.

After a brief break-up, the pair confirmed that they had reconciled just before the holidays. D’Amelio was all smiles as Barker put an arm around her while they posed for photos.

D’Amelio paired the holiday photos with a simple caption wishing her followers a “merry Christmas.”

D’Amelio is a brand ambassador for Prada

Since rising to stardom through her enormous TikTok following, D’Amelio has caught the attention of several brands. Most recently, she became the newest face of Prada as they announced her as their brand ambassador.

The announcement was first made in October, but D’Amelio has already quickly delved into her promotion of the brand. In particular, she has become the face of Prada’s Linea Rossa Fall Winter 2022 collection campaign.

She has appeared in several action-packed ads to show off the high-performance sportswear for Prada. In the newest ad, she braved some snowy mountaintops and a city by night with versatile clothing.

In addition to the ads, she has further promoted the brand by modeling some of its styles. Recently, she shared a collection of photos of her looking glamorous in a Prada minidress with a Prada handbag.

Even before she became a brand ambassador for Prada, D’Amelio had frequently partnered with the brand, wearing and modeling their clothes, and even attending some of their fashion shows.

She has had a fruitful partnership with the brand so far, and it remains to be seen what more she does as the face of Prada.