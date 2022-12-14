Charli D’Amelio stuns in leggy miniskirt and leather jacket with Landon Barker after denying cheating rumors

Charli D’Amelio and her boyfriend, Landon Barker, were spotted together shortly after she denied cheating allegations. Pic credit: @charlidamelio/@landonsherbarker/Instagram

Charli D’Amelio looked stunning as she arrived in leather to dinner with her boyfriend, Landon Barker. The couple’s outing came just days after D’Amelio shut down rumors that she had cheated on Barker.

The 18-year-old TikTok star fixed her hair as she stepped out of a car upon arriving at the steakhouse Steak Catch in California. She wore a bulky leather jacket unzipped over her outfit and matched it with knee-high leather boots.

Underneath her leather jacket, she wore a black knit sweater and a thigh-skimming polka dot skirt. To further add to the black theme of her outfit, she had her fingernails painted black on one hand.

The fingernails on her other hand were left natural. She also left her brunette locks cascading down her shoulders in a natural hairdo.

She topped off her look with a pair of white-rimmed sunglasses, which she wore low on her nose. One of her eyes was visible, while the other was covered by her hair and hand.

D’Amelio appeared to have earbuds in her ears as she walked with a slight smile on her face to the restaurant.

Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker debunk cheating/break-up rumors

D’Amelio was spotted looking glamorous in leather just days after she denied rumors that she had cheated on Barker.

The rumors arose after The TeaTok Talk questioned a photo of D’Amelio at a party with another boy, to which D’Amelio responded that she was just “standing next to” the boy, and it meant nothing.

Charli D’Amelio was spotted getting dinner with Landon Barker days after she denied cheating allegations that arose from her attending a party with another boy. Pic credit: HEDO / BACKGRID

Barker did not address the cheating allegations. However, he was spotted arriving at Catch Steak along with D’Amelio, suggesting that nothing was amiss with them.

The 19-year-old musician and son of Travis Barker was also wearing leather for the outing. He wore a Dolce & Gabbana leather jacket unzipped over a black shirt.

He paired his leather jacket with some black denim jeans and a pair of white sneakers, one of which had its laces undone. Barker finished his look with some earrings and with his dark hair slightly tousled on his head.

Landon Barker wore Dolce & Gabbana leather as he arrived for dinner with Charli D’Amelio despite breakup rumors. Pic credit: HEDO / BACKGRID

Even after D’Amelio soundly denied the cheating rumors, TeaTok Talk continued to express skepticism and posted multiple photos of the pair together.

However, D’Amelio and Barker have seemingly debunked rumors of cheating or a breakup, given that they were spotted on an outing together shortly after the rumors broke.

D’Amelio launched clothing brand Social Tourist with her sister

While D’Amelio is best known for her TikTok fame after racking up a staggering 149.2 million followers, she has capitalized on her influence to explore other industries as well. In particular, she recently launched a clothing brand with her sister, Dixie, called Social Tourist.

Social Tourist was created in collaboration with Hollister and serves as a standalone brand inside of the Abercrombie & Fitch company. The sisters developed their brand alongside their father, Marc D’Amelio.

The brand is described as “trend-forward” apparel, creating up-to-date fashion styles for the younger generation. As a result, one of the major apparel lines they offer is dual-gender items.

They also offer trend-setter pieces including dresses and skirts, everyday essentials, and swimwear. The sisters explained that the goal was to create a place where teens could purchase their entire wardrobes and find comfortable pieces for every occasion.

In addition to working on designing and marketing with their father and Hollister, D’Amelio and Dixie also frequently model the outfits of Social Tourist to further promote the products.

D’Amelio has been growing Social Tourist for over a year now and it has become a popular teen brand within Abercrombie and Fitch.