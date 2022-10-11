Charli D’Amelio stuns braless in backless sheer dress with Landon Barker for his birthday

Charli D’Amelio looks incredible on the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Charli D’Amelio is one of the most influential young people on this planet right now.

She started her career before the pandemic began, back in 2019, by posting videos of her and her friend dancing on the TikTok app.

Since then, her career has risen to the spotlight, allowing her to be part of big brand campaigns like Prada, or have her own coffee with Dunkin Donuts.

She recently stunned wearing a delicate sheer black dress for boyfriend Landon Barker’s 19th birthday party in Los Angeles, California.

The couple looked fabulous posing for the camera. D’Amelio’s dress was backless and had a fancy touch of black feathers on the end of the long sleeves.

Her makeup was simple but still glam. She added an extra touch by putting on red lipstick, and her straight dark hair fell flawlessly down her back.

Charlie D’Amelio and Landon Barker wow at his birthday party

Barker, on the other hand, looked handsome, wearing an animal print shiny suit jacket with matching pants.

He accessorized this look with silver chains hanging from his neck and a bracelet and rings that adorned his fun black and purple nails.

Barker is Travis Barker’s son. Travis is an American musician and the drummer for the rock band Blink-182. He is now married to Kourtney Kardashian.

Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker’s relationship timeline

18-year-old Charli D’Amelio has a very public life for someone her age. She previously dated fellow TikToker and singer Chase Hudson. However, the couple didn’t work out, and ever since, there has been some drama involving a song of his that is allegedly about D’Amelio’s new relationship with Barker.

After Hudson, D’Amelio and Barker first started dating rumors when they were spotted leaving his concert together in June of this year. Their second appearance was when both of them attended Michael Rubin’s party in the Hamptons to celebrate Independence Day.

There had been a few sightings of the two of them holding hands or attending the same events, But finally, a month later, the couple took to social media to confirm their relationship. It was D’Amelio who posted a photo of the two of them kissing on her Instagram Stories.

It looks like things are going pretty well for the couple, and they had fun celebrating Barker’s 19th birthday.