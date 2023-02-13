Charli D’Amelio attended the Super Bowl to witness the spectacular playoff and the larger-than-life halftime show by Rihanna — and her outfit was a perfect look to match the event.

The media personality rocked a light denim miniskirt and paired it with a matching denim jacket. Although some may consider denim-on-denim to be a fashion faux pas, Charle made the ensemble super stylish and highlighted her great taste in fashion.

Charli completed her look with black hightop Converses that gave an edge to her casual look. White socks were seen underneath the shoes and were slightly pushed down.

The competitive dancer let her long, luscious dark locks free, flowing in soft curls over her shoulders. She tucked white-rimmed sunglasses behind her ears and above her head.

Charli opted for minimal makeup, which was classically beautiful. She donned rosy cheeks, matching lips, defined brows, and a touch of mascara.

The social media celebrity attended the event with her boyfriend Landon Barker — Travis Barker’s 19-year-old son.

Charli D’Amelio went casual in all denim for the Super Bowl. Pic credit: WOW MEDIA/BACKGRID

Charli D’Amelio’s boyfriend is proud of her

Charli and Landon have been dating since June 2022 and are seemingly still going strong. The Gen Z celebrity couple even gave their very first joint interview to Entertainment Tonight.

In the interview, they both rocked dark looks with a bit of hot pink thrown in. The coordinated look was a hit, and they seemed to enjoy the night out together, and they promised there would be more occasions to attend together in the future.

In November, Landon posted a beautiful image of him and the TikTok influencer standing side by side. Charli sported a bejeweled dress and he rocked his classic black attire with sparkling white specks on his sweater.

They posed together with the Mirrorball Trophy that Charli won in the season finale of Dancing with the Stars, and their outfits coordinated perfectly with the shining trophy.

Ladon wrote in his caption, “So proud of you!!! You’re a star ⭐️ @charlidamelio.”

Charli D’Amelio bakes a Valentine’s cake with Amazon products

As Valentine’s Day quickly approaches, Charli certainly has love in the air, and she found the perfect way to celebrate with a heart-shaped cake.

The artist baked the cake using the products she found through Amazon in order to promote the business. She did an amazing job and showed off her incredible baking skills in the process.

Charli used several red mixing pots, a KitchenAid mixer, a heart-shaped pan, a cake decorating kit, and a heart-shaped cookie cutter to construct a beautiful Valentine’s cake. Each of the products was from Amazon, and they were both useful and adorable.

The delicious cake featured a layer of strawberries, pink icing, and lovely icing work.