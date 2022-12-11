Charli D’Amelio dazzled in a glittering gown. Pic credit: @charlidamelio/Instagram

TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio brought some festive cheer to her fans and followers this week as she shared a series of stunning photos beside her Christmas tree.

The recent Dancing with the Stars champ donned a slinky black gown for the photoshoot next to the tall green tree that was magically sparkling with lights.

In the cover photo, Charli was crouched down, showing off the high-neck front of the sleeveless dress that was constructed of sparkly black material.

She tilted her head to the side while posing for the sultry shot next to an unlit fireplace.

The 18-year-old dancing sensation wore a bold red lip and lashings of mascara for the look that gave festive party vibes.

A swipe right revealed a large cutout section on the back of the dress that showed off Charli’s toned figure.

Her curves were visible in the backless dress as the material hugged her body tight, stopping above her ankles to showcase a pair of sky-high heels.

Charli wore her long glossy locks in a half-up half-down style while leaving two bangs in the front to hang loose and frame her face.

Another swipe right showed her head out of shot and only her enviable figure in the frame, looking slender and gorgeous in the glittering gown.

She captioned the post with a simple “love” as she shared the images with her army of 48.7 million followers.

Charli D’Amelio promotes new drop of Social Tourist clothing

Despite her young age, Charli has already begun adding business endeavors to her arsenal, launching a clothing line as well as a fragrance.

She co-founded her clothing line in May 2021 alongside her older sister Dixie D’Amelio, which they named Social Tourist.

The brand was in partnership with Hollister Co. and is available exclusively online and in Hollister stores.

Charli promotes the brand on her personal account, alerting fans to new collections when they drop online.

The brand caters to everyone, offering everyday essentials, trend pieces, swimwear, and gender-inclusive items.

Speaking to Forbes last year, Charli revealed her inspiration behind the brand, saying, “Besides being obviously inspired by my dad because he was in the clothing business, dance has been a big part of my life. I remember going to competitions seeing everyone in their custom pieces and my grandmother taught me to sew.”

She continued, “so I’ve always been fascinated by making clothes that people can feel confident in. I just want everyone to be able to step out of the house in Social Tourist feeling the best they ever been.”

Charli D’Amelio models jewelry in partnership with Prada

With such a large social media presence, it’s no wonder that TikTok sensation Charli is sought-after by big-name brands such as Prada to promote their items.

She recently shot a series of images in partnership with the luxury Italian fashion house in which she promoted pieces of gold jewelry from their Fine Jewelry Collection.

The teen star rocked a simple black turtleneck in order to make the golden items stand out, wearing a chunky chain around her neck that featured a diamond-embellished Prada logo.

Charli clasped her hands together and placed them by her face to show off two rings from the brand, both sparkling with tiny crystals.

Her wrists were adorned with two thick gold bangles that featured the brand’s iconic triangle design, with one being decorated with diamonds.

Charli captioned the post, “100% recycled and sustainable gold from @prada eternal gold collection #pradafinejewelry 🤍.”

The price tags on these items were not for the faint of heart, with the Eternal Gold Necklace with Diamonds that she wore retailing for a whopping $45,500.