Charli D’Amelio shows off body in white bikini

Charli D’Amelio flaunts her bikini body. Pic credit: @charlidamelio/Instagram

TikTok star and influencer Charli D’Amelio took time from being the second most followed TikTok user to try out another social media platform — Instagram. Charli shared some sultry shots she took in the mirror, where her bikini body was displayed.

Charli and her 20-year-old sister Dixie D’Amelio are social media royalty, as the two dominate TikTok and command Gen Z’s attention.

Charli was a competitive dancer for more than a decade. She often posts short dances on TikTok, which inevitably go viral with fans replicating her moves. She stayed stationary for her latest post and showed what dancing does for the body.

Charli D’Amelio shares white bikini selfies

Charli D’Amelio shared bikini selfies with fans that she took in a mirror. The photos featured a natural Charli while she wore a feminine bikini, which featured images of a deer and floral designs. Charli’s tiny waist was a focal point of the photos while she pivoted her hips and angled her body for the camera.

The white bikini was stringy and featured ruffles around the edges.

Charli appeared barefoot with her long, dark hair falling past her shoulders. She held her iPhone, which featured a yellow cover, in her hand and displayed her nude acrylic nails.

Charli stepped back to offer a full mirror view and display her lengthy legs. She did an outfit change and returned in front of the mirror, trying on white shorts, sneakers, and a black and white crop top.

She wrote in the caption, “i’ve been stuck in my ways for a while.”

Charli shared the shots with her 48.8 million followers and received 3.8 million likes for the post.

Charli D’Amelio is dating Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler’s son, Landon Barker

Connecticut native Charli D’Amelio found love in Hollywood, as she recently stepped out with the son of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler, Landon Barker.

Rumors about a Charli and Landon relationship swirled for a while, but when the paparazzi caught the two holding hands, things were all but official.

A source told Us Weekly of the relationship, “It’s very low-key. They’re having fun hanging out and getting to know each other.”

The source shared that the two “have been supporting each other at their respective launch parties in recent weeks.”

Landon and Charli got cozy at the debut of big sister Dixie’s album release party.

Charli is only 18, so her dating history is not extensive, but she dated fellow TikTok star Chase Hudson for a few months, from December 2019 to April 2020.