Charli D’Amelio shows of legs in sparkly Prada heels

Charli D’Amelio looks beautiful smiling for the camera. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

The worldwide known TikToker Charli D’Amelio keeps on growing her fan base and collaborating and working with influential brands.

She recently stunned with her sister Dixie D’Amelio for a promotional campaign for Social Tourist and Hollister.

This time she put on a pair of fabulous and sophisticated sparkly Prada platform heels with ankle straps which were the spotlight of this outfit.

She showed off her dancer-toned legs in these recently shared pictures.

For clothing, she wore a sheer black dress with a white collar, giving the illusion that she was wearing a long sleeve shirt underneath.

The tip of the long sleeves matched the collar too.

Charlie D’Amelio looks incredible for Prada ad

She gave us a close-up of the shoes and the black leather back she was carrying, shaped like a triangle with a gold chain hanging from it.

D’Amelio styled her dark hair down straight, making her cherry-pink lips pop.

The social media personality posted a set of pictures of this outfit to her Instagram with almost 50 million followers as an ad for Prada.

She captioned this post, “#pradass23 available to stream on @prada #prada #pradatriangle.”

Charli D’Amelio and her career

Charli D’Amelio is only 18 years old and already taking over the world.

She first began posting dancing and lip-syncing videos alongside one of her friends in mid-2019. Later that year, she gained even more exposure by posting a video dancing the Renegade to the K Camp song, Lottery.

She held the position of the most followed person on TikTok for quite some time, and now she holds second place. D’Amelio was the highest earning TikTok personality in 2021, with $17.5 million, according to Forbes.

The social media personality is currently appearing in the show Dancing With the Stars since she was a competitive dancer for 10 years before her sudden internet fame. Not only that, but she has had a lot of incredible business opportunities with brands like Prada, Dunkin’ Donuts, Amazon, and Hollister.

She knows this fame can go away at any minute. She told Forbes, “We know nothing lasts forever; there’s going to be ups and downs. And we’re just here to do as much as we can and enjoy this time and learn as much as we can and be a positive part of social media in the business world.”

If she has done all of this and more at just 18, what can’t she do?