Charli D’Amelio lounges in a newspaper bikini

Charli D’Amelio, in a newspaper bikini, soaks up the sun. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Charli D’Amelio took a break from dancing for viral TikTok videos to lounge under the sun in a stylish newspaper bikini.

The sister of Dixie D’Amelio and new girlfriend of Landon Barker has been enjoying her summer, with photos of weddings, red carpet appearances, and bikini shots galore.

Charli was the reigning most-followed member of TikTok until two weeks ago when she was knocked to number two by Senagalese Youtuber Khabane Lame. It seems the competitive dancer is taking it in stride as she shares new content from her backyard for adoring fans.

Charli D’Amelio enjoys summer in a newspaper bikini

Charli D’Amelio shared new swimwear shots on her social media pages this weekend.

Charli showed love in the second photo as she grabbed an eager chocolate lab by the cheeks and enjoyed a loving moment with the precious pooch.

Kneeling on a lounge chair, Charli looked into the distance with her brown hair in a messy bun.

Charli offered a close-up of her bikini top in another photo, revealing the headlines on her newspaper bikini and an iced beverage from Dunkin Donuts. Charli rocked a pearl necklace with a dangling Dunkin Donuts charm, leaving one to wonder if the post was a promotion.

She got silly in another photo as she laughed and lounged on a black and white striped towel.

Charli opted for a newspaper emoji in her caption.

She shared the bikini photos with her 48.8 million followers and received more than 1.7 million likes for her efforts.

Charli D’Amelio’s net worth in 2022

As it turns out, being a social media influencer can be highly lucrative.

Connecticut-native Charli D’Amelio was thrust into the spotlight after she joined TikTok in 2019, like Addison Rae, and garnered instant popularity. Charli charges a staggering $100,000 for a sponsored post on her social media feed. Adding to Charli’s earnings was a Super Bowl ad which netted her a cool $1 million.

Charli has capitalized on her newfound fame, collaborating with makeup brand Morphe and Invisalign. Fans of Charli can watch her and her family on the Hulu docuseries The D’Amelio Show.

Celebrity Net Worth has valued the 18-year-old at $20 million, a number that has grown exponentially in the past two years– her net worth was $3 million in 2020.

Charli just turned 18, so her earning potential is expected to skyrocket in the coming years.