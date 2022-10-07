Charli D’Amelio in thigh-skimming skirt asks fans a question

Charli D’Amelio looks stunning in shimmery eyeshadow. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie Nelson

TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio has been really busy lately.

Not only is she extremely present on her social media, but she is also is competing on the famous dancing show Dancing with the Stars.

Recently, she shared a lot of pictures of what her life looks like, giving her fans a little glimpse of the busy day-to-day she goes through.

She posed for the camera going braless underneath a white tank top. She paired this top with a light brown skirt and a matching jacket.

Her toned dancer legs looked miles long with this skirt, white socks, and sneakers.

In another picture of this photo dump, she glammed up by putting on a chic blue strapless mini dress.

Charli D’Amelio stuns in a blue strapless mini dress

D’Amelio’s black hair was slicked back and she accessorized with a big silver chain necklace. She snapped a mirror selfie of this look carrying a white shoulder bag.

Last but not least, she put on a more appropriate fall outfit. Starting with a classic black turtle neck shirt with long sleeves and a pair of light blue jeans.

She left her hair down this time, accessorizing with a pair of silver hoops.

The social media personality posted these pictures on her Instagram account, which is not far away from hitting 50 million followers.

Charli D’Amelio talks about The D’Amelio Show

The 18-year-old is definitely in the middle of a million flashing cameras all the time with the “accidental” fame that she gained thanks to her TikTok account. She became a social media personality in 2019 by posting dancing videos on the platform with one of her friends.

D’Amelio also has her own series called The D’Amelio Show which focuses on the personal lives of her, her sister Dixie, and her parents Heidi and Marc. The show premiered back in September 2021 and was later renewed for a second season that premiered this last September.

D’Amelio told Elle Magazine about the intent of this show, “It’s important that we show the inside of our lives and what it’s really like, not us smiling in front of the camera and acting like everything’s perfect all the time. That’s not reality, but that’s what people want to see from us. That’s not real. I feel like once we found the crew that would be ready to portray the truth that’s what made it so interesting.”

You can now watch The D’Amelio Show on Hulu.