Charli D’Amelio in thigh-skimming miniskirt ‘has been busy’

Charli D’Amelo looks gorgeous smiling for the camera. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Charli D’Amelio stunned in a denim miniskirt.

The TikToker looked incredible in a recent picture showing off her outfit.

She put on a white cropped sweater with ripped effects, as well as a big pocket on one side of her chest.

Along with the sweater, she wore a light blue denim mini skirt, which enhanced her curves and made her toned legs look incredible.

D’Amelio accessorized this look with a silver locket necklace and a pair of matching small hoop earrings.

She placed her cable headphones around her neck to take this mirror selfie as well as carried a basic black shoulder bag.

Her dark hair was parted down the middle and tied into a slick low bun, with a few pieces sticking out.

The social media personality shared this picture on her Instagram as well as many others in a photo dump.

With almost 50 million followers, D’Amelio showed us some behind-the-scenes of her “busy life.”

In another picture, we see her on the set of Dancing With The Stars wearing a bright yellow jacket with her makeup done. Moving onto the next one, she changed into a beautiful shimmery leotard and styled her hair in tight waves for her big night.

Charli D’Amelio releases new perfume

The 18-year-old surely has a one-of-a-kind life.

With 147.2 million followers, Charli D’Amelio holds second place among the most followed people on TikTok. While her social media presence it’s still quite strong, she is ready to move on to other projects and industries.

D’Amelio is currently participating in the famous show, Dancing With the Stars. It is no surprise since she was a competitive dancer for over ten years before her big break on social media back in 2019.

But, now with a big following, she gets the opportunity to create her own products. In this case, perfume. She is launching her first fragrance, Born Dreamer. The smell is described as “a fruity-floral scent with notes of Anjou pear, orange zest, jasmine, musk, and cedarwood.”

D’Amelio told ET Online, “I now have a signature smell, but the way it smells on me is different than it smells on my best friend and I feel like that adds its own little uniqueness and individuality to the fragrance, but also to each person and I really love that about it.”

Born Dreamer Eau de Toilette is now available at Ulta stores, as well as online.