Charli D’Amelio in pink backless Prada is perfection

Charli D’Amelio is gracing the cover of a magazine wearing Prada as she prepares for her next venture. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Charli D’Amelio added another achievement to her lengthy list of accomplishments as she graced the cover of MOOD magazine.

The TikTok sensation has been making news because she and her mother Heidi will appear on Season 31 of Dancing With The Stars. Her sister, Dixie, has also created a buzz because she chopped off all her hair.

But Charli’s hair is still long and growing, according to her latest magazine spread.

Charli took a break from DWTS rehearsals to hit her angles in couture, and she shared the beautiful photos on her Instagram page, where she has 49.1 million followers.

The younger D’Amelio sister posed in a beautifully designed room with her hand on a bed and her back to the camera. She rocked her long dark locks in a low ponytail and looked over her shoulder.

The first part of the post featured Charli in an exquisite pink couture dress by Prada. The dress was backless but featured a deconstructed train that trailed behind her. The dress featured a short hem and had a satin finish.

Charli D’Amelio graces MOOD magazine cover

The second photo featured Charli dressed down in light cargo pants, an off-the-shoulder top, and sneakers.

The third photo saw Charli on a tennis court with a green sweater, pink satin skirt, and pink slides.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Finally, Charli posed at a grand piano with a dramatic strapless black Prada gown.

Charli thanked the team of hair and makeup artists who helped prepare her for the shoot.

Her caption read, “@mood__magazine wearing @prada photography: @anthony__giovanni stylist: @edwin.j.ortega assistant stylist: @justicecitsuj makeup: @livmadorma hair stylist: @hayleyheckmann production assistant: @andrewbarrios1 cinematography: @rodionovsanya dp: @wikicreativo words: @captain.ronald.new special thank you @alignpr.”

Charli D’Amelio discusses her fashion evolution

Charli is only 18, but her fashion has already evolved. She works with her stylist, Jill Jacobs, to create looks and says the stylist is helping her branch out and take risks.

Charli told MOOD, “When she [her stylist] brings me clothes, I’m able to kind of look at clothes in a different way because although this might not be a piece that I would usually wear, I love it, and it’s totally different than anything I’ve worn before.”

The TikTok star continued, “I think it’s cool, and I’m definitely still evolving and learning, and I’m excited to kind of see where we go in this upcoming year with events and things like that because it’s always fun to put on a nice, pretty dress.”

Next for Charli, she appears on DWTS, and as a decade-long competitive dancer, she may have an edge.