Charli D’Amelio goes strapless in skintight latex red dress for Vegas

Charli D’Amelio goes punk-gothic in red latex dress

In another photo, taken at Resorts World Las Vegas, Charli posed on the floor in a doorway. The picture was also black-and-white as the influencer extended her leg to offer a better view of her leather heel boots.

She wore a single diamond tennis bracelet around her wrist and sported a black leather purse.

She also kept with the punk-gothic trend with long, black acrylic nails.

Charli teased more to come in the caption, which read, “so many more pictures to post from this trip.”

Charli’s new boyfriend, Landon Barker, made an appearance with a black-and-white mirror selfie featuring the two.

Charli D’Amelio is dating Travis Barker’s son, Landon Barker

Charli was recently rumored to be dating Landon Barker, Travis Barker’s son with Shanna Moakler. It seemed Landon’s style rubbed off on the famous TikToker, who rocked a punk-gothic glam look. Another Barker-adjacent celeb, Kourtney Kardashian, also sports the aesthetic.

A source told People in June, “They’re seeing each other, and it’s early stages.”

Before dating Landon, Charli dated another TikTok star, Chase Hudson, known as Lil Huddy. However, Charli and Chase broke up nearly two years ago, in April 2020.

Up next for Charli and her family is Season 2 of their Hulu series, The D’Amelio Show.

Charli teased Season 2 at a Disney Upfront event, saying, “It’s been really, really fun. I think I’ve been able to have a lot of really great conversations with people that I meet about more of the mental health aspect that we talked about so much in Season 1, and that’s been awesome and a great feeling for me to know that it had some type of impact on people.”

Season 2 of The D’Amelio Show premieres on September 28, 2022, on Hulu.