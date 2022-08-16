Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Charli D’Amelio goes strapless in skintight latex red dress for Vegas


Charli D’Amelio is in Las Vegas with friends celebrating her sister Dixie D’Amelio’s 21st birthday. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

As her sister Dixie D’Amelio celebrated her 21st birthday, little sister Charli D’Amelio stunned in a strapless red latex dress that cinched her waist.

The skintight strapless ensemble featured a corset-style bodice.

Charli shared the fun photos with her 49 million Instagram followers and received 1.8 million likes and numerous comments for the post.

Charli paired the ensemble with leather cowboy boots featuring cross embroidery and chunky heels.

She posed with another influencer, Avani, who wore similar boots with red heart embellishments.

Charli secured her hair in a sleek updo featuring a bun with a piece of her bangs framing her face. She rocked a silver necklace with a padlock charm featured prominently.


