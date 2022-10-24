Charli looked amazing in the images from her fragrance campaign. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

She’s the internet sensation who started her glittering career on TikTok.

And Charli D’Amelio’s talents look to be showing no bounds as her fragrance will now be sold across Europe.

The 18-year-old excitedly shared the press shots for the perfume — called Born Dreamer — on social media, where she wowed as she posed with the bottle.

Wearing a lilac feathered top, Charli’s pretty eye makeup matched her outfit as she grinned at the camera.

The dancer added a delicate jeweled necklace to her get-up and wore her hair in a high ponytail.

In another image for the campaign, Charli opted for a brown and cream zebra print top and had a matching pattern artfully drawn onto her long false nails.

She wore her hair down with the front sections plaited to complete the stylish look.

First released in June this year, the perfume is already available at Ulta Beauty stores in the US.

However, European fans will also be able to get their hands on the scent, as it will be stocked at Douglas Cosmetics in Germany and French store Nocibé.

Charli D’Amelio is a sensation on Dancing With The Stars

Charli is currently killing it on this year’s season of Dancing With The Stars.

Partnered with professional dancer Mark Ballas, the teenager — who was a competitive dancer for ten years before starting her social media career — placed at the top of the leaderboard yet again last week.

One of the songs Charli danced to this week was Lewis Capaldi’s When the Party’s Over, to which she gave a beautiful contemporary performance.

Praising his partner on Instagram, Mark wrote, “It was my honor to help you tell your story this week @charlidamelio. Proud of you.”

Charli’s mom Heidi D’Amelio is also starring on the show this year. She was saved from elimination last week, with the judges instead choosing to send home actor and bodybuilder Joseph Baena.

Charli D’Amelio shows off her new tattoos

Charli also gave fans a sneak peek behind the scenes of the new series of The D’Amelio Show.

New episodes of the Hulu show, in which Charli and Heidi star alongside her sister Dixie and father Marc, will see the teenager get a few very tiny tattoos.

Sharing the images with her 49.1 million followers, Charli, who was the most followed person on TikTok until July, showed that she now has the word “rebel” inked daintily on her arm.

Another picture showed that she also decided to get two small hearts drawn onto her left wrist.