Charisa Sigala in skimpy bikini after training for BKFC fight

BKFC fighter Charisa Sigala spent some time poolside after training for her next fight. Pic credit: @charisa_sweetheart/Instagram

With a heatwave affecting many parts of the United States, Charisa Sigala enjoyed the sunshine and hot weather after her latest training session.

The 38-year-old fighter relaxed for a poolside bikini photo which she showed off to her fans and followers on Friday, less than a month before her next fight event in London.

Sigala, a member of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), is set to battle former UFC star Paige VanZant. A win would give Sigala her second within the promotion.

Both fighters have been known for sharing racy content via their social media pages, leading some fans to refer to the upcoming matchup as a “Battle of the OnlyFans.”

In her latest image, Sigala is smiling as she shows off a skimpy black bikini while kneeling by an inviting pool outside. The BKFC star wore large black shades and had her various tattoos on display along with her fit physique. She may have also taken a dip in the pool to cool off a bit.

“Loving this hot weather,” Sigala wrote in her caption. “After all the training today got to get out and get a little Vitamin D.”

Fans react to Sigala’s bikini pic and BKFC fight

Regarding the OnlyFans comparisons, Paige VanZant is the more popular of the two fighters, boasting over 3 million followers on her official Instagram. Sigala’s latest bikini photo still gained 1,600 Likes with over 30 comments.

The comments mainly included fans admiring her beauty, with a few talking about her August fight for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in London.

“Wow you look amazing😍,” one fan gushed over the BKFC star’s poolside bikini photo.

“Wow! That beautiful amazing smile is enough,” another fan commented on Sigala’s post.

Yet another individual remarked about Sigala’s upcoming fight, suggesting that even though Paige VanZant is a “great fighter,” the 38-year-old Sigala will “provide a proper beat down.”

Sigala going for her second BKFC victory

With her matchup against Paige “12 Gauge” VanZant, Charisa “Sweetheart” Sigala will compete in her fifth fight as part of the BKFC promotion.

She opened her BKFC career with back-to-back losses to Taylor Starling via unanimous decision and Pearl Gonzalez by decision. However, October 2021 brought Sigala her first win, a split decision against Jessica Link.

This past March, Sigala finished in a draw against Angela Hancock-Danzig at Fight Night New York 2. Sigala has a little more experience with the promotion and in terms of age, as she’s 10 years older than VanZant.

The two fighters will battle in a women’s flyweight division matchup at BKFC 27 in London on August 20. VanZant is likely a huge draw for the promotion, thanks to her social media following, time on Dancing With the Stars, and her recent signing with All Elite Wrestling.

With some fans labeling this as an OnlyFans Championship, that battle already seems to have a clear-cut winner. Both women sell exclusive content on membership sites for $9.99 a month, and even though they don’t disclose their earnings, one is likely making considerably more from the venture.

Social media and star power are major driving forces in gaining subscribers and publicity for their content. VanZant has millions of followers on Instagram, compared to tens of thousands for Sigala. On Twitter, VanZant currently has 472,000 followers compared to just over 2,600 for Sigala’s account.

Based on VanZant’s popularity and following on social media, she’s likely banking a lot more money aside from what she makes with BKFC and All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Sigala will do her best to ensure VanZant can’t brag about a victory to her millions of fans after their August 20 clash.