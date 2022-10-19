Chantel Jeffries stuns as she models her latest outfit from Fashion Nova. Pic credit: @chanteljeffries/Instagram

Chantel Jeffries looked stunning in her latest Fashion Nova outfit. She wore her skimpy outfit to her latest DJ set, where she performed for thousands of fans.

The Fashion Nova brand ambassador was seen posing in what appeared to be her studio before her performance in Philadelphia.

For her outfit, she wore a long-sleeved mesh crop top. The top adorned white outlined faces for its pattern while revealing a peek of her black bra underneath.

She paired the crop top with a black miniskirt that included a thigh slit that almost went up to the hem of the skirt. She completed the look with black over-the-knee boots to add to the Y2K aesthetic of the outfit.

She pulled her hair back into a tight ponytail to reveal her stunning makeup. She wore sharp black eyeliner, a glowing foundation, and a glossy lip.

Her set seemed to be successful as she posted pictures from the venue while doing her DJ lineup.

Chantel Jeffries looks terrific in a miniskirt

Chantel loves to rock a miniskirt for her performances, and it looks great on her. She was seen performing at Marquee New York, a nightclub located at the heart of Manhattan.

The social media star performed for the club while also celebrating her 30th birthday with a myriad of bottle girls.

She was seen wearing a tiny black crop top. The shirt had a few cutouts, including in the bust and shoulders, to give the top a halter neckline. She paired the top with a matching low-rise miniskirt that showed off her tiny waist.

To complete the outfit, she wore knee-high black boots to add to the schoolgirl vibe. Her hair was worn straight down while tucked behind her headphones.

Chantel Jeffries is a woman in a male-dominated field

While Chantel is known for her beauty and social media presence, she is also a well-known DJ.

The dance industry is known for being a male-dominated field, which could be discouraging for some women. However, when talking to Euphoria, she explained that she uses the industry as a motivation to do better.

She told the publication, “People have preconceived notions of the fact that I am female but I never let that stop me. I feel like, within the space that I’m in, people are very collaborative. When you’re a DJ, you’re not just playing your own original songs, you’re playing other people’s music for a crowd so it’s one of those collaborative efforts where most DJs have great relationships with other DJs.”