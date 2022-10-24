Chanel Jeffries looks incredible at 2022 Michael Rubin’s Super Bowl event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Chantel Jeffries turns heads in an-all black look.

The influencer recently attended a Nine West event and looked incredible on the red carpet.

Chantel also DJed at the Circuit Series event. Influencers Madi B Webb and Brooks Nader were in attendance.

She wore a maxi black dress with sheer cutouts along the sides, revealing her amazing physique.

She paired the look with a small crossbody bag and black shoes. The DJ wore her hair down in a middle part and put on her signature makeup look.

From going skintight to her bikini photos, Chantel has shown that she can pull off any look.

Chantel Jeffries shows off glam look

This isn’t Chantel’s only stunning look. Just a few days ago, she spent the night out with some of her closest friends when she attended a Curateur event hosted by its founder Rachel Zoe.

The influencer wore a colorful patterned skirt and went braless in a black bralette crop top, showing off her fit waist. She complemented the look with a textured hot pink clutch bag, a thin silver necklace, and a dewy makeup look.

She posed with fellow celebrities Jessica Michel and Miranda Kerr. Jessica wore a bright blue minidress with a gold chain necklace and black tights underneath. Miranda showed off her back in a maxi sequin dress and a thick white coat.

Chanel Jeffries loves social media

Chantel is quickly becoming one of the most popular influencers on social media. The DJ has also said that when it comes to her music career, she learns a lot from looking online.

In an interview with Euphoria Magazine, she said, “I think that social media gives you so much information and exposes you to so many different things that you might have not known that you liked. It allows for infinite knowledge that you can tap into, which is something that I’ve appreciated over the years. I definitely think that’s helped me discover a lot of artists and songs. It makes you excited to discover new things that can add positivity to your life. It can give you so many sources of inspiration.”

Her music career is taking off, with over 50 Million streams on Spotify, a collaboration with Jamie Lynn Spears, and a Billboard-charting single.

Chantel has four million followers on Instagram and over 30 Million likes on Tik Tok. She is actively pursuing her DJing career and performing at events. According to her website, her next live performance is at the end of October.