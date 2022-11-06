Chantel Jeffries showed off her figure in a stunning black catsuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Chantel Jeffries turned heads as she left a birthday party in Hollywood.

The stunning DJ and model had been attending the 30th birthday of American football star Odell Beckham Jr.

She stepped out in an incredible black catsuit for the bash, which left little to the imagination.

The DJ took a phone call as she left the Hollywood venue, Mother Wolf, a swanky Italian restaurant.

She flashed a bright white smile as she strutted her stuff along the street, showing her incredible figure off as she went.

The catsuit was sheer from head to toe, featuring a high neck and opaque velvet panels forming a corset shape on the torso.

Pic credit: THE HOLLYWOOD JR / BACKGRID

The panels created a plunging neckline that showed off her curves, and the DJ looked simply stunning in the black one-piece.

She donned black stilettos on her feet with a studded strap, and she accessorized the black look with a glitzy silver choker.

The star shared an Instagram Story ahead of the event to show off her flawless makeup as she prepared herself for the evening out.

Chantel rocked a thick wing liner look, and her perfect pout was painted a dusky shade of pink.

Pic credit: @chanteljeffries/Instagram

Chantel wore the Flock Shaping Catsuit from the Mugler x Wolford collection, priced at $1,180.00.

Chantel Jeffries’ Alo Activewear workout

The superstar DJ has a sensational figure envied by many, and she shared a workout video recently wearing Alo as she showed how she keeps herself in such amazing shape.

She captioned the video, “Getting it done @alo,” which began with Chantel modeling a stone -colored ribbed top and shorts as she prepared to head to the gym.

The clip cut to rolling racks holding many jackets and other items of clothing from the popular brand. Chantel was then seen approaching a mirror as she filmed herself wearing a black onesie ahead of her workout.

Next, she was seen working her glutes as she wore a pink resistance band around her knees and performed side steps as she squatted.

Her workout continued as she lunged with dumbbells in both hands which she then curled to target her arms. She followed this up with box jumps before finishing with pulls on a cable machine and a weighted sled push.

Chantel’s body looked insane in the black one-piece, which she then accessorized with a furry hat with ear warmers as she prepared for a blast of cold air inside a cryotherapy machine.

She wore the Seamless Ribbed Mellow Onesie from Alo, priced at $128.00.

Chantel Jeffries wows in lacy pink lingerie

The stunner showed off her hard-earned physique in a series of sizzling lingerie snaps recently.

Donning a set from Lounge, she looked stunning as she uploaded the photos for her army of 4.7 million followers.

She wore a pastel pink bra that featured delicately embroidered lace in a floral design, with pink bows and gold hardware.

Her bottoms matched, and she also wore a suspender belt that attached to two pretty pink garter belts.

The pastel pink set contrasted beautifully with her bronzed skin, and her body was toned to perfection.

The stunning model captioned the post, “Bar set way above par.”

Chantel wore the Liana Intimates Set from Lounge, priced at $95.00.