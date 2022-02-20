Chantel Jeffries poses in red lingerie, offers up ‘condolences’ to those who lost her

Chantel Jeffries at The Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party held at The Lot Studios. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FS/AdMedia

American DJ and model Chantel Jeffries wowed her millions of followers while also sending a message to her boyfriend and exes with a sizzling red lingerie photo she shared earlier this week.

Jeffries, known for her hit single Wait in 2018, has been linked to more than a few high-profile musical artists and professional athletes over the years.

However, she’s now offering her condolences to those who were unable to keep her as their girlfriend with a stunning photo statement.

Chantel Jeffries shows off red lingerie, offers ‘condolences’

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, recording artist and YouTube personality Chantel Jeffries did a bit of modeling on her official Instagram, as she posed in lacy red lingerie.

In the stunning photo, Jeffries holds roses in her right hand with her left hand placed on her head, holding her hair for a provocative pose. Her red lingerie set includes a matching bra with thong, garter belt, and leg straps.

A visible heart is also part of the design sitting above Jeffries’ navel. Along with the red lingerie, she has on bold red lipstick to complete the Valentine’s Day theme.

“Condolences to those who lost me,” Jeffries wrote in her caption to further make a statement.

She’s tagged Lounge Underwear in her post, which also shared several IG photos of another model showing off their gorgeous red lingerie known as the Gabriella Intimates set. More details about the item are available via Lounge Underwear’s webpage.

Jeffries currently boasts well over four million followers on the Gram. As of this report, Jeffries’ latest photo share had racked up over 233,000 Likes and numerous comments about her caption or her stunning look in red lingerie.

Fans and followers react to Jeffries’ photo statement

After sharing her latest photo and “condolences,” Jeffries received nearly 900 comments from devoted fans and followers. Many showed their admiration for her confidence, with others asking Jeffries to be their Valentine.

“You look really sexy and gorgeous,” a commenter said in praising Jeffries, adding fire and heart emojis.

Pic credit: @chanteljeffries/Instagram

“Just casually winning Valentine’s Day,” entrepreneur Matthew Lowe commented, with many others agreeing.

Pic credit: @chanteljeffries/Instagram

“Wow you have exploded the networks,” another commenter wrote on Jeffries’ post.

Pic credit: @chanteljeffries/Instagram

Yet another commenter labeled Jeffries as the “baddest in the game” while wishing she was their Valentine.

Pic credit: @chanteljeffries/Instagram

Many others commented, simply leaving heart, in love, and fire emojis as a sign of their approval of Jeffries’ message and photo.

Jeffries has extensive list of exes for ‘condolences’

It’s unclear if Jeffries is referring to any particular exes, although there is a lengthy list that she may have sent her “condolences” to with her Instagram photo statement.

Among the stars that she’s been linked to over the years are YouTuber Logan Paul, actor Wilmer Valderrama, NBA star Kyrie Irving, rapper Travis Scott, and singer Justin Bieber. Other exes have included fellow DJ Diplo and NFL wide receiver DeSean Jackson, per Ranker.

Jeffries also dated singer The Weeknd in 2018 and was rumored to be dating Machine Gun Kelly back in 2019, but MGK has since moved on to Megan Fox, to whom he’s now engaged.

More recently, she dated Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers for about a year, but they officially ended things last April.

“It was an amicable breakup, and they remain friends,” a rep for Taggart told US Weekly.