Chantel Jeffries

There is so much to do in a place like West Hollywood and Chantel Jeffries is making the most out of her surroundings these days.

The stunning model was recently spotted while taking a stroll through downtown California, wearing an outfit that left a little to the imagination.

Although she was covered up, for the most part, there was still a lot of visible skin that provided an edgy vibe for her night out on the town.

Chantel spent time at Delilah in West Hollywood to party it up with one of her friends in the area. The restaurant is ideal for anyone interested in true art deco energy.

Not long before that, Chantel shared a series of photos wearing fitness gear while taking a jog near the ocean’s edge.

Whether Chantel is hitting up an upscale party in the city or keeping her body as fit as ever with an outdoor workout by the sea, she looks fabulous.

Chantel Jeffries stunned in all black ensemble

After leaving a party at Delilah in West Hollywood, Chantel was spotted in an all-black outfit that had her looking like a true fashionista. The black leather jacket she wore on top had long sleeves, deep pockets, and thick collars.

It was lined with silver zippers and buttons. She wore a pair of matching leather pants that were skin-tight and just as shiny as her jacket. Underneath, she wore a black crop top that tied together in the middle with a few pieces of long fabric.

Chantel Jeffries struts her stuff in West Hollywood, CA. Pic credit: ShotbyNYP/BACKGRID

She tucked the bottom of her leather pants into black boots that were laced up in the front. Chantel also wore a pair of silver hoop earrings with a silver necklace that had a square-shaped pendant dangling from the bottom.

She rocked a few rings to go along with the metallic nail polish she rocked for the night. Her makeup looked flawless along with her high ponytail with a side part.

Chantel Jeffries wears The Giving Movement to workout

Chantel’s exercise pictures were taken while she was wearing trendy pieces of clothing from a thought-provoking brand called The Giving Movement.

She was seen taking a jog along the beach wearing a long-sleeved fitted jacket with a zipper and a pair of matching high-waisted biker shorts. The jacket and shorts both had deep seams sewn in.

She added a caption that said, “It’s definitely giving. Shop the Seamless collection at @thegivingmovement today and use code CHANTEL at checkout. $4 donated to charity with each product purchased [pink heart emojis] #ad #IAMSEAMLESS #TheGivingMovement.”

The fitness clothing looked absolutely amazing on her toned figure.