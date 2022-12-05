Chantel Jeffries arrives at the 4th Annual Beautycon Festival held in Los Angeles. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Chantel Jeffries looked amazing as she strutted on a beach in Miami this week.

The singer and DJ wore a tiny string bikini with a striped pattern of different shades of brown and white.

She wore a pair of white sunglasses and let her honey-colored hair flow as she swam in the sea before lying on a lounger to sunbathe.

Chantel showed off her toned figure and looked tanned and glowing as she relaxed in Miami, wearing no makeup.

The 30-year-old is currently in Miami for Art Basel and was joined on her beach trip by fellow DJ Diplo and another friend.

Chantel and Diplo have been rumored to be dating since 2020, but neither has confirmed or denied that this is true.

Chantel Jeffries and Diplo soak up the sun and go for a dip in the ocean as they enjoy a beach day with friends in Miami. Pic credit: VAEM / BACKGRID

Chantel Jeffries looks hot in Miami

Chantel seems to be enjoying her Miami trip. After sunning herself on the beach, she dressed up and headed to LIV nightclub to play a DJ set along with Martin Garrix and Banks.

She looked hot as she wore a matching two-piece by Jean Paul Gaultier.

The tiny crop top and miniskirt featured a circle print in tones of bright blue and yellow. Chantel wore a pair of gold twist heels and accessorized her look with a sparkling ‘CJ’ pendant necklace and a pair of orb earrings by Vivienne Westwood.

Chantel shared the sexy carousel of photos with her 4.7 million followers and captioned the post with a cryptic message, “If you bend the truth like I can’t see the illusion

Then I’m just trading time for some light amusement.”

Chantel Jeffries teams up to play Boxbollen

Boxbollen seems to be the big festive game this year, with many celebrities, including Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick, also advertising the game.

Chantel stepped up to try out the interactive game this week, which involves strapping a ball swinging from elastic around your head and seeing how many times you can punch it. Basic, maybe, but fun!

She posted a video showing her playing and getting a decent score! She wore a green plunging crop top with a pair of brown sweatpants by the yoga brand ALO as she laughed and played the game.

She wrote a caption for the post and joked, “Tried out @boxbollen and it was such a fun activity to get moving! I will definitely be getting good at this @boxbollen.”