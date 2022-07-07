Chantel Jeffries goes for a swim in a teensy black bikini

Chantel Jeffries stuns in a close-up selfie. Pic credit: @chanteljeffries/Instagram

Chantel Jeffries showed off her slender physique in a sultry black bikini set.

The model and DJ has a large social media following and frequently drops into stunning lingerie to her follower’s delight.

The 29-year-old recently attended Michael Rubin’s star-studded Fourth of July party in The Hamptons.

Chantel Jeffries goes for a swim in a black bikini

Jeffries went for a swim at The Hamptons, striking a stunning pose in a luxurious swimming pool.

‘Amphitrite,’ she captioned the post, which included a mermaid emoji as she rocked the Fashion Nova swimsuit.

The sexy DJ shared several Instagram posts from her fun-filled weekend in Long Island, New York.

In the photo, she poses from the mansion in a white midriff-baring, white sleeveless blouse and a fitted matching mini skirt.

Billionaire Michael Rubin’s white party’s guest list included Drake, Lil Baby, Meek Mill, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Uzi, Quavo, ASAP Ferg, and Lil Durk.

Several NBA stars were also spotted at the party, which eventually moved over to a yacht.

Chantel is in Paris this week for a fashion show following the party weekend at Rubin’s $50 million Hampton’s mansion.

Who is Chantel Jeffries dating?

Jeffries split from Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers last year. Reports emerged in April 2021 that the former couple broke up the month before the report.

The split was reportedly an amicable breakup, but the pair did not release an official statement.

Prior to her split from the musician, she was linked to fellow DJ Diplo, Machine Gun Kelly, Kyrie Irving, and DeSean Jackson.

However, she hasn’t been linked to any celebrities in 2022, and she seems to be focusing on her career. In an interview with US Magazine, she opened up about what she looks for in a partner.

“I just feel like someone that’s generally a best friend and has similar interests. I’m really busy with my schedule,” Jeffries said, continuing:

“Someone who’s understanding of that is really important, and someone that I can learn from, because I always feel like, when you’re learning, you’re growing, and I don’t ever want to be like stagnant, so I think it’s really cool.”

Chantel Jeffries frequently travels all across the world as part of her career as a DJ. She frequently plays Euro-house and dancehall.

She is also a musician known for her hip-hop-and dance song: Wait, which landed #4 on Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales chart.