Chantel Jeffries decided to give herself a relaxing afternoon and treat herself to a day at the spa.

The 30-year-old went to Nutrifaye Aesthetic Clinic in Beverly Hills, California, for a lymphatic drainage massage.

This treatment is used to relieve swelling in the body and any potential ailments such as allergies, bloating, or even brain fog caused by the swelling.

Chantel told her followers that she loved to get a massage after long travels to ensure everything was relaxed after hard work.

The social media star went to the salon in style, wearing a sheer all-white catsuit. She went for a braless look and wore white underwear to add dimensions to the stylish outfit.

She had already taken her shoes off but decided to wear a silver ring as her accessory of choice for her photo.

Pic credit: @chanteljeffries/Instagram

Her makeup was stunning, sporting brown eyeshadow and nude pink lipstick. Chantel slicked her hair back into a sleek ponytail to complete the look.

Pic credit: @chanteljeffries/Instagram

Chantel Jeffries shows her toned abs as a Fashion Nova ambassador

Chantel Jeffries is known for her style, so it’s no surprise that she partnered with the fast fashion brand, Fashion Nova, to promote their latest pieces.

Fashion Nova is a Los Angeles-based company that delivers high-fashion looks at affordable prices. The clothing brand is known around the world and boasted on its website about being the Most-Searched Fashion Brand on google in 2018.

To promote the company, Chantel did a gorgeous photoshoot in the desert. She went for a casual look, sporting a cream long-sleeve top that cropped right at her waist. She paired it with denim cargo pants that had an effortlessly baggy fit.

She accessorized the look with a beige fluffy tote, matching sneakers, and gold-rimmed sunglasses.

Chantel wore her hair down, giving her fans a peak of her natural curls. She kept her makeup simple with neutral eyeshadow and nude lipstick.

Chantel Jeffries was pretty in pink while in St. Barts

Chantel Jeffries brought some amazing outfits on her trip to St. Barts. The international DJ posted her gorgeous pink two-piece set, which definitely kept people’s attention.

She wore a short sleeve tie front top and a subtle marble pattern. She paired it with a matching miniskirt that showed off the social media influencer’s toned legs.

To accessorize the outfit, she wore a fuzzy heart-shaped bag, brown sunglasses, and black flip-flops.