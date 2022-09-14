Chantel Jeffries and Cindy Kimberly go skintight for New York night

Chantel Jeffries and Cindy Kimberly rock skintight dresses for New York fun. Pic credit: @chanteljeffries/@wolfiecindy/Instagram

Longtime influencing besties Chantel Jeffries and Cindy Kimberly connected for a fun night on the town in New York City.

Cindy, aka Wolfie Cindy, arrived in the Big Apple for New York Fashion Week, where she walked for Maison Palais.

Chantel is also in New York for work, and she sat in the pews during Cindy’s recent catwalk appearance, cheering on her bestie.

The influencer also works as a DJ and refers to herself as “Ceejay the DJ.”

The two celebrated with a night on the town, which Chantel posted on her Instagram for her 4.7 million followers with a New York geotag.

Chantel posed in a warehouse club with red lighting and an underground, industrial ambiance, and invited Cindy for a photo, sandwiched between her solo shots.

Cindy Kimberly and Chantel Jeffries enjoy a late night in New York City

Chantel wore a skintight black dress with a cutout underneath the bodice.

The chic yet trendy black dress featured a hood and long sleeves. She paired the dress with knee-high black Balenciaga boots.

Cindy joined the photos in a sheer white dress with side cutouts.

The sleeveless gown featured a halterneck and white lace detailing. Cindy paired the midi dress with black strappy heels.

Cindy stepped outside and posed by a monument offering a better look at her outfit with natural light.

Chantel’s caption read, “Ima keep winning place your bets on me.”

Cindy and Chantel both have connections to Justin Bieber

Cindy and Chantel are young, beautiful influencers whose names begin with “C,” but the two friends have more than that in common.

The reason that both are famous has to do with Canadian-born pop star Justin Bieber.

Chantel was rumored to date Justin Bieber in 2013. The influencer was with Justin during his infamous Miami arrest for drag racing and suspected DUI in 2014.

Chantel and Justin left a Miami nightclub in his yellow Lamborghini with Chantel sitting shotgun when the Sorry singer got pulled over and detained. Chantel’s photo was plastered in photos with Justin from the fateful night.

The two were spotted from time to time in the following year before he reconciled with Selena Gomez.

As for Cindy, Justin was so taken by her beauty that he shared her photo on Instagram and asked fans to identify her. After that moment, Cindy was an overnight sensation, appearing in magazines and fashion shows.