Chantel Everett shares a flashback to warmer days in a bikini with friends. Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

Chantel Everett shared a throwback to warmer weather this week.

The 90 Day Fiance star reposted a beach picture from a vacation last year in Florida.

In the shot, Chantel smiled and posed next to three of her friends. She had one hand on her hip and the other around her friend as the waves crashed at their feet.

Chantel had her hair in a middle part and wore it pulled back into a low bun.

The 31-year-old wore a navy blue two-piece swimsuit with a white and light pink tropical flower pattern.

Chantel wore matching high-rise bikini bottoms. The print pattern featured light green ferns and leaves behind white flowers.

Next to Chantel, her friend rocked a snakeskin pattern halter-style top and matching high-waisted bikini bottoms. Another girl rocked a cutout brown one-piece and stood next to her other friend who looked “lifeguard chic” in red.

Chantel Everett posts beach throwback

The photo of the four friends was a throwback from a trip last September. Chantel has posted throwbacks on her Instagram Story before.

This shot was part of her friend, Kim’s, birthday celebration in Miami. In the original caption, Chantel thanked Kim for the invite to the celebration vacation.

The second photo in the post also showed the four friends posing together at the beach with their arms in the air.

Chantel chose to share a video from the past birthday trip as well. The clip showed the ladies singing and laughing together in the back of a car and enjoying the vacation.

Chantel keeps up with her fitness routine

Chantel is a registered nurse and knows the importance of exercise, even when she is on vacation.

The Family Chantel star sometimes posts selfies and short video clips from her workouts to her Instagram page.

Chantel previously shared that she does CrossFit as one way to stay in shape. She posted a video showing off her toned legs in the mirror at the gym.

Chantel also shared a workout video with fans over the summer where she was hitting the gym with her sister, Winter.

Winter was on the show The Family Chantel alongside her sister. Winter’s weight loss journey was featured in Season 4 of the show.

Now, the two sisters are motivating each other and staying in shape.

After her split from Pedro Jimeno, Chantel seems to be thriving and focusing on herself.