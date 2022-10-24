Chaney Jones shows off her beauty in a selfie. Pic credit: @chaneyjonesssss/Instagram

Chaney Jones looks incredible in a new night-out look.

The influencer is most known for her all-black looks, and she definitely did not disappoint with this one.

Chaney posed in a black bralette top and a thigh-skimming miniskirt that showed off her fantastic physique and the tattoo she has on her collarbone.

She paired the look with a textured black clutch bag and nearly thigh-high black boots.

The influencer wore her short hair down and put on her signature oversized black sunglasses and a nude-colored lip.

From her bikini outfits to wearing tight spandex, Chaney has an incredible fashion sense.

Chaney Jones is sultry in recent look

This isn’t the only time Chaney has shocked her fans with a stunning look. She recently went full music video chic with an electric photoshoot.

She rocked a tight black strappy bodysuit, showing off her toned legs and revealing several of her thigh tattoos.

The bodysuit had large pointed shoulder pads that merged into long sleeves at the top.

Her photos were taken by iconic photographer Anthony X Rated, known for his work with everyone from Chloe Bailey to Saweetie.

The influencer styled her hair in a curly wet bob and complimented her bodysuit with black heels.

Her dark eyeshadow look was done by legendary makeup artist Alexander Echeverri, who has also done work for Normani and Paris Hilton.

Chaney Jones compared to Kim Kardashian

Not only did Chaney first make headlines for her public relationship with her ex-boyfriend Kanye West, but people were quick to point out her similar looks to his ex-wife and superstar Kim Kardashian. From their similar body shapes to their senses of style, social media was quick to call Chaney a ‘copycat.’

Not only has Chaney denied the resemblance between the two, but the reality star has also put the drama to rest.

In an interview with Vogue, Kim set the record straight and said that “I don’t know if I would ever say, ‘Oh my God, this person looks like me.’ I think if someone has dark hair and tan skin, people are going to say, ‘Oh, that looks like Kim.’ And that’s not fair because there are so many people who are just themselves.”

Chaney and Kanye split up back in May 2022, less than a year into the relationship.

Chaney currently has 600k followers on Instagram. Kim has just surpassed 330 Million followers on Instagram.