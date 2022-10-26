Chaney Jones looked gorgeous as ever as she exited her new G-wagon. Pic credit: @chaneyjonesssss/Instagram

Chaney Jones is living her best life with her new car. She showed off her bright blue limited G-Wagon, looking better than ever.

The model was seen posing in front of her new car with an all-black vinyl catsuit. The outfit sported a wide v-neckline and zipper detailing in the front. Her catsuit was form-fitting, almost looking as if it was poured on the model.

She paired her vinyl ensemble with matching strappy sandals that showed off her white pedicure.

She kept her accessories minimal, sporting black sunglasses that have been really on trend with celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Chaney wore her black hair in a shoulder-length bob. She had her hair in a deep side part to help frame her face.

The model showed off a photo carousel on Instagram, showing her new car and her all-black outfit.

Chaney Jones shows off a sleek all-black outfit

Black just might be Chaney Jones’s favorite color to wear, as it’s a frequent choice for her monochromatic outfits.

Recently, her followers saw her posing in a lobby, looking effortlessly stunning. She wore a black sports bra with a matching mini skirt to flatter the model’s toned legs. She paired the ensemble with thigh-high leather boots that really elevated the look.

Kanye’s ex-girlfriend accessorized the outfit with a studded black handbag and the black sunglasses she seems to love to pair with her outfits.

She wore her hair in her signature bob with a deep side part.

Chaney Jones is unbothered after Kanye West’s net worth drops significantly

While Chaney is enjoying her new G-Wagon, her ex-boyfriend Kanye West is not having the best time. He has recently come under fire for the antisemitic comments he made on Twitter.

He doubled down on the podcast Drink Champs, claiming in a now-private video that despite his comments, Adidas wouldn’t drop him. However, the global brand has had enough. After almost a decade, Addidas cut ties with the Bound 2 Rapper.

They stated their reasoning in a press release, saying, “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

According to Forbes, this was a big deal for Kanye’s overall wealth. He is no longer a billionaire without the Yeezy brand, and his net worth has plummeted to 400 million.