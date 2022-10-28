Chaney Jones enjoys a day at the beach in a black swimsuit. Pic credit: @chaneyjonesssss/Instagram

Chaney Jones seems to be trying to postpone fall. The former girlfriend of Kanye West spent some time frolicking on the beach with her friend, model Aliana Mawla.

The two ladies were having some summer fun in Miami. Chaney posted some pictures of the visit, to her 619k followers, on her Instagram story.

In one of the pictures, Chaney is wearing a jet-black, one-piece thong-style swimsuit with cutouts on the side. She is walking in the sand, with a picturesque view of the ocean behind her.

Chaney’s hair was wet and curly. She also donned a pair of black shades and a gold bracelet. Her skin looked very moisturized.

In another picture, Chaney and Aliana were walking side by side in the water. Aliana had on a black thong-style halter monokini with larger side cutouts and a pair of black shades. Both ladies were smiling.

In hot girl summer fashion, the pair appeared stress-free after the end of their high-profile relationships. Aliana briefly dated Liam Payne earlier this year.

Chaney Jones attends Drake’s birthday bash

Singer Drake had his 36th birthday party at Sexy Fish restaurant in Miami, and Chaney was smoking hot in a skin-tight black leather jumpsuit that was unzipped down to her navel. She paired the outfit with some black strappy sandals and a pair of black shades.

Drake’s guest list had stars like DJ Khaled, 21 Savage, Lil Yachty, Odell Beckham Jr., and Lil Baby. He even had the venue change their name to Sexy Gyal, for the night, in honor of his shindig. He also handed out “Drake Bucks” which had his face on a $500 bill.

Drake raffled off some huge prizes to the crowd. Partygoers had the chance to win $5k gift cards, $10k in cash, Chanel bags, and even a Rolex.

Chaney posted a few pictures of her outfit to Instagram.

Chaney Jones is having a better week than her ex, Kanye West

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West (now Ye) is no stranger to backlash from his controversial statements. But it seems that after he posted antisemitic statements on Twitter and then doubled down on those remarks, the backlash has hit his pockets hard.

Adidas has severed business ties with Kanye, tossing their $1.5 billion deal with him. TJ Maxx and Gap have announced that they will stop selling Kanye’s Yeezy apparel. Foot Locker, JP Morgan Chase Bank, and Vogue magazine have also cut ties with Kanye.

The All Falls Down rapper was valued at $2 billion dollars, before the loss of his business deals. Forbes now has his net worth down to just $400.1 million.