Chaney Jones was magnificent in a little black bikini. Pic credit: @chaneyjonesssss/Instagram

Chaney Jones showed off her amazing figure in a bikini at the beach.

The black bikini featured a tiny top and a little black cover-up for the bottoms. Chaney posed with her knees bent beneath her and allowed the camera to capture her incredible curves.

Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend accessorized with a silver bracelet and her long nails were manicured white. The style of the bikini showed off a tattoo above her collarbone and another below her chest.

Chaney wore her short black hair down in a chic haircut that complemented the angle of her jawbone. She covered her face with large red-tinted sunglasses.

The Instagram model was surrounded by an astounding beach, which was nearly as gorgeous as she was. The beach included rippling blue water, fluffy white sand, and a sky without a single cloud.

Chaney’s overall look was beautiful as she looked happy to spend time under the sun.

Chaney Jones promotes Coyote Clothing

Chaney posted a beautiful series of photos to promote Coyote Clothing. She sported a comfy and cute outfit from the clothing brand and looked absolutely stunning in it.

Coyote Clothing sells luxury clothing that is both stylish and also complements one’s figure.

The model was gorgeous in the black crop top hoodie that she paired with black sweatpants. Both items of clothing were black and featured thin white stripes.

The style of the clothing allowed the camera to capture a bit of her midriff, and the look complemented her physique. Coyote Clothing was no doubt happy with the post, as anyone would love to rock it half as well as Chaney did.

Chaney’s hair and makeup were on point as usual. Her makeup included long lashes, glossed lips, and defined contour.

Chaney Jones stunned in a strapless white top

Chaney posted an eye-catching series of photos in a tiny white top that she paired with little latex shorts.

The social media star looked fantastic in the strapless white top that showed off her curves and her tiny waist. The little latex shorts hugged her hips tightly and showed off her hourglass figure.

Chaney’s shorts cropped at the top of the thighs and accentuated her long legs. She completed the look with black cowgirl boots that went midway up her calves.

The post earned over 52,000 likes.