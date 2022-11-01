Model Chaney Jones dated Kanye West after he split from Julia Fox. Pic credit: @chaneyjonesssss/Instagram

Ye’s ex-girlfriend Chaney Jones put her curves in a tight red dress as she joined in on the Halloween fun.

The Instagram model dated the controversial rapper earlier this year, and the pair took a romantic trip to Japan, but they reportedly called it quits afterward.

Shortly after her split with Kanye West, she was linked to Diddy’s son Justin Combs but denied the rumor.

For Halloween, Chaney channeled Betty Boop in a shiny red dress that accentuates her amazing curves.

She styled her short hair to model the animated character and shared the photos in an Instagram post.

“Boop-Oop-a-Doop!” she wrote in the caption as she squatted down for a sultry pose. In one of the slides, she shared a video of what appears to be a ride to a Halloween bash.

It seems like Jones was invited to Diddy’s Halloween party as she shared a video in the last slide of the IG post of the billionaire rap mogul in his Joker costume on TV screens at an event.

Chaney Jones burns calories with a boxing workout

Kanye’s ex showed how she keeps the pounds off with a sweaty boxing session.

She shared a TikTok video working with her trainer, showing her skills on the mitts.

“Another day another workout 💪🏽, she added to the caption.

@chaneyjonesssss Another day another workout 💪🏽 ♬ original sound – Chaney Jones The stunning model frequently shares boxing videos and touted the mental health benefits, calling the exercise her therapy.

Chaney proved that hard work pays off as she showed her unbelievable curves in a fitted black swimsuit in a series of photos last week.

Kanye West has moved on with his rumored Brazilian girlfriend

Ye is reportedly dating Juliana Nalu, who is a stunning Brazilian model.

The controversial rapper and fashion designer rarely confirms his relationships but said on his deleted Drink Champs podcast that he considers them his muses.

In September, he was briefly linked with South African model Candice Swanepoel, but the rumor quickly fizzled out.

The Stronger rapper linked arms with Nalu after the pair were spotted at a movie theatre in photos published by TMZ.

The 24-year-old model hasn’t been seen with his White Lives Matter t-shirt but has supported his rumored upcoming presidential campaign by wearing a 2024 baseball cap on several occasions.

Following the fallout of his Paris Fashion Week stunt, Ye made anti-Semitic comments on his social media platforms and in several interviews leading to an ongoing backlash.

In the fashion industry, Vogue and Balenciaga cut ties with the rapper. Some of his lawyers refused to work with him, and the talent agency CAA announced that they won’t book his tour dates any further.

His biggest loss came when Adidas announced that they have ended their partnership with his Yeezy brand, which led to the fashion mogul losing his billionaire status.