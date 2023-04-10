Chaney Jones served up some serious boss babe energy yesterday, showing off her shapely figure in a tiny denim skirt and bikini top.

The 25-year-old social media star was caught posing on a lavish boat with crystal-clear water in the background.

Beyond her stunning, sun-kissed complexion and enviable curves, Chaney’s shoulder-length hair was also a vision of perfection in dreamy waves.

Now, while there’s no denying she’s paved her own way as a successful model, Chaney’s also known for her dating history, specifically a whirlwind romance with controversial rap star Kanye West.

After only five months together, the relationship abruptly ended in July 2022, and looking at Chaney’s social media accounts, she doesn’t appear to be too broken up about it.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Case in point: her most recent photo, which Chaney let do all the talking, adding just a simple heart hands emoji to the caption.

Naturally, Chaney’s loyal followers wasted no time singing her praises in the comment section, with some writing, “Don’t know how and why kanye let you get away 😍😍😍,” “Love the wavy bob look 😍,” and “Pretty pretty pretty 😍😍😍😍.”

Chaney Jones’ fans went wild in the comments. Pic credit: @chaneyjonesssss/Instagram

Chaney Jones showed off her sculpted physique in a tiny crop top

Chaney stopped traffic with a recent post, unveiling her chiseled abs in a tiny white cropped tank top with low-rise black pants.

The thriving influencer clearly takes no shame in expressing her sense of fashion, completing the ensemble with a colorful striped bucket hat and sporty jacket.

Chaney’s sleek bob looked gorgeous as always under the hat, and her striking facial features were accentuated by a glossy nude lip, snatched brows, and lashes for days.

She captioned the post, “Hiiiiiii ❤️.”

Chaney Jones shared boxing workout routine in a tight spandex outfit

It’s certainly no secret that Chaney takes fantastic care of her body, as seen in her countless social media photos, but her preferred workouts still may come as a surprise.

The raven-haired beauty frequently shares portions of her fitness routines online, showing exactly how she keeps her toned physique on point.

In a recent video, Chaney worked with her trainer at a boxing gym, protecting herself and throwing punch after punch against his gloves.

Set to the hit song Red Ruby Da Sleeze by Nicki Minaj, she showed off her sculpted figure in tight black spandex shorts with a matching sports bra.

Chaney typically works out at Centeno’s Sweatbox Boxing Gym in Davie, Florida, where she currently lives.

In addition to boxing, Chaney has often been captured doing mountain climbers, planks, and other bodyweight training exercises.

“I ❤️ boxing,” she wrote.

So, after a drama-filled year of rumors surrounding her relationship with Kanye, it’s amazing to see that Chaney has come out swinging in 2023!