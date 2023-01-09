Chaney Jones sizzled in a white swimsuit. Pic credit: @chaneyjonesssss/Instagram

Chaney Jones demanded attention during a recent trip to St. Barths, unveiling her sculpted physique in a revealing white swimsuit.

The 25-year-old model struck several poses on a posh yacht in the daring ensemble, which featured red graphics, a plunging neckline, and a see-through sarong.

She wore her short dark locks down in a slick style and accessorized with a gold choker necklace, blood-red heels, and a matching handbag.

Chaney shared a brief romance with the controversial rap star Kanye West last year, with the two reportedly going their separate ways in July.

According to US Weekly, “They split amicably. There’s no bad blood, things just fizzled.”

Nevertheless, Chaney seems to be doing fine on her own, as she left just a single heart emoji in the caption of her most jaw-dropping snap.

Chaney Jones stunned in fitted black dress with open sides

Chaney looked like an absolute goddess yesterday, showing off her flawless figure in a striking black dress with open sides.

The raven-haired beauty turned to the side for the camera, highlighting her trim waistline and famously peachy behind.

She brought the look up a notch with strappy black heels, a classy purse, and several glistening rings.

Her makeup was simply stunning, with a nude matte lip, bronze complexion, and lashes for days.

She captioned the scandalous snaps, “1 of 1.”

Chaney Jones shared her workout routine in shorts and sports bra

One look at Chaney, and it’s obvious she takes impeccable care of her body, inside and out.

The social media star‘ often posts her workouts online, showing how she keeps her gorgeously curvy body in shape.

In a recent video, Chaney got her sweat on at Centeno’s Sweatbox Boxing Gym in Davie, Florida.

She sported black shorts with a matching sports bra and boxing gloves as she threw punch after punch at her trainer.

Chaney could also be seen doing a few other exercises, including resistance band pull-downs, mountain climbers, and plank walk-outs.

“Another day another workout 💪🏽,” she captioned the motivational share.

It was rumored back in March that Kanye gave Chaney a staggering $100K to shed a few pounds because he reportedly thought she looked too big in paparazzi photos.

She’s also been compared to Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian on several occasions, with people accusing her of being a copycat, which she has adamantly denied.

Thankfully, with Kanye now in her rearview mirror, Chaney can focus on her health and well-being.