Chaney Jones shows off her luscious lips in a selfie. Pic credit: @Chaneyjonesssss/Instagram

Chaney Jones showed off her curves in photos while wearing a full black Balenciaga bodysuit that left little to the imagination.

The model is best known for her resemblance to Kim Kardashian and her short relationship with Kanye West.

She and Kanye dated amid his messy divorce, and even though they have since split, Chaney’s style is often still compared to Kim’s.

It’s easy to see why so many people compare the two women, as they share similar features.

Like Kim, Chaney also has dark hair, an olive skin tone, oversized pouty lips, and curves that simply don’t quit.

The skintight designer bodysuit covered Chaney from head to toe as she posed in front of dozens of white flowers.

Chaney Jones stuns in Balenciaga bodysuit

The suit’s sleeves extended into gloves while the sealed leggings covered her heels. The model looked stunning in the ensemble, which sells for over $3,500.

Chaney accessorized with black shades and a matching Birkin bag, gifted to her by Kanye back when they were still dating.

According to Page Six, the bag made of silver metallic Chèvre leather with palladium hardware is extremely rare and was purchased for $275,000.

She shared the photo with her 616K Instagram followers with the caption, “Balenci Baby.”

Her shoulder-length hair was parted down the side and styled in damp curls. She posed holding her Birkin in one hand and reaching up to her sunglasses with the other.

Chaney Jones has a mental health practice

Few people know that Kanye’s ex is more than just an Instagram model or influencer.

Chaney is the COO of First State Behavioral Health, which has locations in Camden, Delaware, and Atlanta, Georgia.

She also graduated with her bachelor’s degree from the University of Delaware and is currently working on her master’s degree in counseling at Wilmington University.

Since she does have a large following on Instagram, she also promotes some of the brands she wears to her followers.

Chaney Jones rocks Coyote basics

Most recently, Chaney flaunted her figure in a black ribbed set by the clothing brand Coyote.

With the city of Los Angeles in the background, she posed in the ensemble which featured a high neck and long sleeves.

The matching leggings featured a wide band at the waist and carefully placed seams that cause the pants to resemble men’s long johns.

Chaney accessorized with black sandals, sunglasses, and the infamous Birkin bag.

COYOTE shared the photos with the caption, “@chaneyjonesssss in the new Night set from Coyote BASICS 🖤.”