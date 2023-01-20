With the New Year already behind us, Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend, Chaney Jones is already preparing for her summer body. While showing off her toned abs she reveals to her fans her new favorite workout.

The social media star went to a kickboxing gym, wearing a gorgeous spandex outfit. She had on a black sports bra that showed off her toned abs and paired it with a matching biker short that clung to her curves.

To accessorize her outfit, she wore black running shoes with ankle socks.

Instead of wearing her hair down, she pulled her hair back to keep it out of her face during her workout.

Chaney enjoyed her time and told her fans, “tried kickboxing today and it was so fun, definitely my new favorite workout.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kickboxing has amazing benefits such as burning extra calories, toning the body, and stress relief.

Pic credit: @chaneyjonesssss/Instagram

Chaney jones rocks Coyote Clothing for Black Friday

Like her ex-boyfriend Kanye West, Chaney Jones takes her fashion choices very seriously. It’s no surprise that she teamed up with Coyote Clothing to promote their Black Friday sale.

Coyote Clothing is an online clothing brand based in Atlanta. The brand describes itself as a luxury without borders. They specialize in streetwear and bold-colored items to wear on any occasion. Influencers like Jerrika Karlae and Heather Rose have been known to promote the apparel brand, before Chaney.

To be on theme with their latest sale, the influencer wore a black hoodie that cropped right at her waist. The top featured a white barbed wire print. She paired it with matching black sweatpants to complement her sporty look.

She wore her hair in a short-cut bob that cut off right below her chin. Her makeup looked gorgeous with heavy neutral eyeshadow, pink blush, and nude lipstick.

Chaney Jones rocks a tiny miniskirt for her night out

Chaney Jones is known to dress to impress, so it was no surprise when she showed up for a night on the town in an all-black number.

The social media model wore a black crop top that featured long sleeves and cutouts above the bust. She paired it with an A-line mini skirt, that showed off her toned legs.

Chaney accessorized the outfit with embroidered cowboy boots, a black handbag, and a large gold necklace.

She wore her dark hair in her signature black bob. Her makeup looked amazing as usual with neutral eyeshadow and nude lipstick.