Chaney’s soft girl era looks good on her – we approve! We also approve of her stunning cut-out dress – it’s the perfect look for your next party or night out, so we hunted for something similar so you can steal her style!
This cut-out midi dress by & Other Stories is a great find – it even has an asymmetric shoulder, just like Chaney’s!
This dress is equal parts chic and sexy – tie up the ruched side of the skirt to reveal more leg, then pair it with your favorite clutch bag and strappy sandals for a glam look.
Monsters and Critics may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this page.
Chaney Jones dazzles in a shiny pink minidress
In a recent post, Chaney left little to the imagination, rocking a baby pink latex minidress that highlighted her enviable curves.
The social media star sizzled in the strapless number, which she coordinated with a sparkly silver handbag, strappy heels, and a chunky necklace.
Still, one of the ensemble’s most captivating aspects was Chaney’s hair, which was styled in a miles-long ponytail cascading over her shoulder.
As always, her makeup was a vision of perfection, and her bronze complexion against the pale hue of the dress was just *chef’s kiss.*
She let the photo do all the talking, adding just a simple heart emoji to the caption.
Chaney Jones shares her skincare routine to promote COSMEDIX Skincare
Chaney delighted her TikTok fans with a recent post showing how she maintains her flawless complexion, and she looked darn good doing it!
The raven-haired beauty walked through each step of her skincare routine, and it turns out her secret lies in the 100% cruelty-free skincare brand COSMEDIX.
Chaney kept it real in the video, saying she’s been experiencing some “pigmentation problems” and acne scarring across her cheeks.
However, she’s found a skincare routine that works for her face, and thankfully, she spilled the tea on the products that keep her skin soft and supple.
After sharing her step-by-step process, Chaney even asked her followers for their recommendations on shampoo and conditioner to help her hair look less “crazy.”
COSMEDIX is marketed as an innovative, cruelty-free, clean skincare brand that excludes harmful ingredients, such as parabens, petrolatum, mineral oil, and artificial dyes and fragrances.
“My skincare routine using @cosmedix products 🧖♀️,” she captioned the post.
It’s no secret there were a ton of rumors swirling about Chaney last year during her relationship with Kanye, but it seems she’s now living her best life and indulging in some much-needed self-care.
So, with all the drama in the past, she can focus on being happy and healthy in her “soft girl era.”