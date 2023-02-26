News

Chaney Jones announces her ‘soft girl era’ in a gorgeous LBD


Chaney Jones close up
Chaney Jones sizzled in a revealing black dress. Pic credit: chaneyjonesssss/Instagram

Chaney Jones got in touch with her softer side yesterday, and her 605,000 followers still aren’t over the photos.

The 25-year-old model looked absolutely stunning in a fitted black dress with cut-outs galore and a shocking, hip-high slit.

She shared several photos of the look, showing it off from all angles, and accessorized with strappy black heels, a chic purse, and a sleek hairdo.

Chaney recently found herself in the spotlight for more than just her modeling skills, as she embarked on a whirlwind romance with controversial rap star Kanye West.

The relationship only lasted about five months, ending in July 2022, and if Chaney’s social media is any indicator, she’s doing just fine without him.

In the caption of her most recent share, she announced a new beginning of sorts, “soft girl era ✨.”

Naturally, Chaney’s fans turned up the heat in the comment section, with some writing, “Wow…🔥 high slit gorgeous,” “Good body gal Chaney 🔥🔥🔥 ❤️,” and “Beautiful Chaney 🔥🔥🔥.”

Chaney Jones comments
Chaney Jones’ fans went wild in the comments. Pic credit: @chaneyjonesssss/Instagram
Chaney Jones dazzles in a shiny pink minidress

In a recent post, Chaney left little to the imagination, rocking a baby pink latex minidress that highlighted her enviable curves.

The social media star sizzled in the strapless number, which she coordinated with a sparkly silver handbag, strappy heels, and a chunky necklace.

Still, one of the ensemble’s most captivating aspects was Chaney’s hair, which was styled in a miles-long ponytail cascading over her shoulder.

As always, her makeup was a vision of perfection, and her bronze complexion against the pale hue of the dress was just *chef’s kiss.* 

She let the photo do all the talking, adding just a simple heart emoji to the caption.

Chaney Jones shares her skincare routine to promote COSMEDIX Skincare

Chaney delighted her TikTok fans with a recent post showing how she maintains her flawless complexion, and she looked darn good doing it! 

The raven-haired beauty walked through each step of her skincare routine, and it turns out her secret lies in the 100% cruelty-free skincare brand COSMEDIX.

Chaney kept it real in the video, saying she’s been experiencing some “pigmentation problems” and acne scarring across her cheeks.

However, she’s found a skincare routine that works for her face, and thankfully, she spilled the tea on the products that keep her skin soft and supple.

After sharing her step-by-step process, Chaney even asked her followers for their recommendations on shampoo and conditioner to help her hair look less “crazy.”

COSMEDIX is marketed as an innovative, cruelty-free, clean skincare brand that excludes harmful ingredients, such as parabens, petrolatum, mineral oil, and artificial dyes and fragrances. 

“My skincare routine using @cosmedix products 🧖‍♀️,” she captioned the post.

@chaneyjonesssss

My skincare routine using @cosmedix products 🧖‍♀️

♬ original sound – Chaney Jones

It’s no secret there were a ton of rumors swirling about Chaney last year during her relationship with Kanye, but it seems she’s now living her best life and indulging in some much-needed self-care.

So, with all the drama in the past, she can focus on being happy and healthy in her “soft girl era.” 

