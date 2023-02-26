Chaney Jones got in touch with her softer side yesterday, and her 605,000 followers still aren’t over the photos.

The 25-year-old model looked absolutely stunning in a fitted black dress with cut-outs galore and a shocking, hip-high slit.

She shared several photos of the look, showing it off from all angles, and accessorized with strappy black heels, a chic purse, and a sleek hairdo.

Chaney recently found herself in the spotlight for more than just her modeling skills, as she embarked on a whirlwind romance with controversial rap star Kanye West.

The relationship only lasted about five months, ending in July 2022, and if Chaney’s social media is any indicator, she’s doing just fine without him.

In the caption of her most recent share, she announced a new beginning of sorts, “soft girl era ✨.”

Naturally, Chaney’s fans turned up the heat in the comment section, with some writing, “Wow…🔥 high slit gorgeous,” “Good body gal Chaney 🔥🔥🔥 ❤️,” and “Beautiful Chaney 🔥🔥🔥.”

Chaney Jones’ fans went wild in the comments. Pic credit: @chaneyjonesssss/Instagram