Chanel West Coast topless in bra says ‘suns out, bumps out’

Chanel West Coast has been putting her burgeoning baby bump on display in as many ways as possible since first announcing almost a week ago that she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend of only a few months Dom Fenison.

Gracing the red carpets at the Sunday night MTV Awards show along with making an appearance at the Los Angeles Jurassic World: Dominion premiere last night, Chanel has seemed to be thoroughly loving showing off that growing belly while also keeping in line with her personal style.

Chanel stunned topless in a pink bra to show off her baby bump

While showing a bit more of her covered-up fashion choices at both the Jurassic premiere and MTV Awards ceremony, Chanel explored her sexier side again in an Instagram story, captioned “suns out, bumps out,” looking stunning in nothing but a pink bra.

Chanel, who only just posted some sizzling lingerie snaps to her page three short weeks ago, proved that even a short amount of time can make a big difference when it comes to a baby belly popping out as she lounged in the sun.

The singer and television personality got her pregnancy glow on as she posed for a selfie while keeping her makeup to a fresh-faced minimum and wearing oversized shades to shield her eyes from the bright sunshine.

Chanel chose a pale-pink bra to cover up her bust, little petal-like designs arcing across the underpart and cup line.

While Chanel covered up her lower half with the angle of the camera, she captured her bare bump and made it pretty hard to tell if she was even wearing anything on her lower parts as her belly and legs hid that area.

Chanel wore a mini-dress to debut her baby bump

For her MTV appearance at the end of the weekend, Chanel chose a flattering and vibrantly-colored mini-dress as her pick for her baby bump debut.

The floral attire, which had bright pink blooms splashed all across the bodice and back, hugged Chanel’s figure and allowed her bump to be fully visible underneath the shiny material.

Cutting off just below her thighs, the dress showed off Chanel’s slender legs as some black heels added some height to her tiny 5-foot 3-inch frame.

The entertainer has yet to share the due date of her little bundle of joy with her fans but given the prominence of her growing belly, fans can surely expect to hear some good news before the year’s end or shortly after that.