Chanel West Coast stuns in skimpy bikini with gorgeous view

Chanel West Coast in skimpy bikini is living her best life. Pic credit: @chanelwestcoast/Instagram

MTV star and rapper Chanel West Coast isn’t letting a little thing like pregnancy get in the way of her bikini pictures.

The Ridiculousness talent, 34, is expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Dom Fenison. The due date is approaching, with November as the anticipated day of arrival.

In the meantime, Chanel hasn’t slowed down with her bikini pictures and high-energy content. She uses her social media to promote Coasty Swim, as the best publicity is often free. Using her 3.6 million Instagram followers to her advantage, Chanel posts her latest styles and consistently links her brand.

Taking to Instagram, she made a white sand beach into a photo shoot with the help of a friend. Chanel added a sparkly effect to the video, turning up the glitz and glamour of the video.

Chanel promoted Coasty Swim in the caption, which read, “Follow my swimwear brand @coastyswim & pre order these bikinis now www.coastyswim.com 👙 LINK IN BIO!”

Chanel West Coast in a green bikini poses on the beach with a friend

Chanel and a friend struck a few poses with white sand beaches and crashing waves and hit some angles in the short clip. Chanel wore a green bandeau-style bikini top with off-the-shoulder ruffled attachments.

She paired the top with a matching set of bikini bottoms which highlighted her curves and flattered her pregnant figure.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Chanel’s friend wore a ruffled pink bikini in pink. Both ladies wore sunglasses in the impromptu shoot, which was liked by 5k followers.

Chanel added to the ambiance with the 2022 song Finesse by Pheelz.

Chanel West Coast plans to marry her future baby daddy

Chanel West Coast told HollywoodLife that she wants to marry the soon-to-be father of her child.

She said about her pregnancy, “It has made us so much closer.”

Chanel continued: “We were already very close and and very in love, but this is the thing that really has brought us closer than anything. We have a lot of the same values and we’re just excited to raise a child together with all those same values.”

Chanel said that although the pregnancy was unplanned, she felt blessed for the experience.

She revealed, “This pregnancy definitely came a little sooner in our relationship than we thought it would, but it was fate and the perfect timing in our lives. So we went with it and, like I said, I’m not a pushy person. I think that he’ll do what’s right in his heart.”