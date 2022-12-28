Chanel West Coast stuns in Gucci for first Christmas with newborn daughter

Chanel West Coast looks stunning in her Gucci attire as she shares her post-baby bump pictures. Pic credit: @chanelwestcoast/Instagram

Chelsea Chanel Dudley, more famously known as Chanel West Coast, shared some amazing Christmas photos of herself and her family.

The Ridiculousness host recently gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Dom Fenison who they named Bowie Breeze.

The array of photographs that Chanel uploaded included the family of three as they posed in their flashy holiday-inspired attire.

Chanel and Dom looked incredibly happy with one another as they held their adorable baby girl close to their bodies.

Luckily for fans, Chanel shared the images via Instagram as she uploaded a carousel of photographs.

Her 3.6 million followers were surely in for a super special Christmas treat with these festive-filled family photos.

Chanel West Coast looks stunning in Gucci for family Christmas photos

In the first slide, Chanel and Dom posed side by side while Chanel held baby Bowie Breeze in her arms.

Chanel looked stunning as she glowed in her white Gucci sweatshirt, which had the logo written out in green and red hues across the top.

She coordinated the Gucci sweatshirt with a bright red leather mini-skirt that complemented the rest of the outfit.

She then added a pair of bright white botties that offered her a bit more height while her beautiful baby girl wore an adorable red, green, and white dress.

Dom matched his family’s festive theme in a multi-colored sweatshirt, that included an elf design in the middle and red sleeves with green trim around the edges.

He styled the sweatshirt with comfy white sweatpants and a pair of brown Gucci shoes.

In the rest of the slides, Chanel included some shots of her glitzy Christmas decorations along with a close-up of her outfit along with Bowie Breeze’s dress.

Overall, Chanel’s family looked incredibly fashionable while they thoroughly enjoyed this extra special holiday season.

She captioned the post, “🎅🏼🎄❤️ My first Christmas w/ @bowiebreeze @domfenison and my mom and it was my best Christmas yet! 🤗 Hope everyone had an amazing holiday! Fave 1-7? 📸 @yasarmc.”

Chanel West Coast teams up with ColourPop Cosmetics

In another recent post, Chanel teamed up with beauty company ColourPop Cosmetics as she promoted their Muppets Collection.

ColourPop Cosmetics is a high-end beauty company that sells 100% cruelty-free and wallet-friendly products.

In one of their most recent launches, the company incorporated The Muppets Collection which is a limited set that includes a variety of vibrant-colored eye shadows, lip glosses, and pink glitter gel.

However, in the post, Chanel was gifted the products by her boyfriend as she shared her admiration for all of the products that the collection included.

“My love got me “The Muppets collection” makeup set from @colourpopcosmetics but someone stole it from me…wait for the end 😂❤️🎄 #ad,” Chanel captioned her post.

At the end of the clip, Bowie Breeze made a special appearance alongside her mom.